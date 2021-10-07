Is it necessary to purify water that comes from a natural source you’ve found while hiking in the wild? Maybe. Maybe not.
Some of the most experienced backpackers, even professional guides, drink untreated water without getting sick. But that’s like playing Russian roulette. Sometimes they do suffer the consequences, like contracting giardia resulting in such things as watery diarrhea, stomach pain, fatigue, dehydration, vomiting and possible weight loss.
When I was a neophyte backpacker I drank some pretty bad stuff but was fortunate to come away unscathed. Since then I’ve found several easy ways to purify water, so rather than taking the chance of getting sick on the trail, choose one of these to stay healthy.
The American Hiking Society recommends using any one of the following methods of purifying water. They are all effective when used properly.
The oldest, and possibly most effective method, is to boil the water. No need to boil it for an extended time because bringing it to the boiling point kills the unwanted critters. There are drawbacks, however. It uses a lot of fuel and does not filter out sediment. Plus hot water does not satisfy like crisp, cool water.
Second method is iodine — tablets, solution or crystals. The pros are that it’s cheap, kills bacteria, viruses and protozoa, is lightweight, and easy to use. Cons: 20 to 30 minute delay before drinking; not safe for pregnant women, may leave a strong aftertaste and sediment may need to be filtered out. It’s recommended that the bottle cap be treated after dropping a tablet in the water. Shake the bottle, then tip it upside down and unscrew the lid slightly, allowing the iodine to get onto the cap threads.
Next: chlorine drops, which is just household bleach. This kills bacteria, is lightweight and inexpensive. But it has several disadvantages, the most of which is that it is very poisonous and must be used carefully by counting the number of drops you put in the bottle; just six to eight drops per gallon. There’s also a 20 to 30 minute delay before drinking.
Water filters may be the most popular method used by backpackers. Good filters will remove the bad guys as well as chemicals and bad taste. There is no delay before drinking, sediment is removed, and the water tastes clean. Plus, the cost of an effective water filter runs less than $50. There are some minor drawbacks. They’re heavier than iodine and chlorine, cost more, manual pumping is generally required and the filters need regular cleaning and replacement.
Ultraviolet light is a modern system of purifying water. It looks like a small flashlight that you simply swish around in your water bottle to kill bacteria, viruses and protozoa. It’s extremely lightweight and simple to use. Cost of one runs close to $100. Drawbacks, beside cost, are that it requires batteries and it doesn’t filter out sediment.
Using any method of purifying water is ineffective if unpurified water comes into contact with an untreated item such as your collection pot, water bottle or even your hands. So be ultra careful to treat them as well.
Happy trails.