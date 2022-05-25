Small backwoods streams are among the most beautiful places I fish in Pennsylvania, and where I find nature’s prized gem, the native brook trout.
The smallest, but most sought after trout, it almost seems as if it’s been tattooed with its spectacular colors of a bluish/green body that’s enhanced by its orange belly and white-tipped fins.
I’m looking at exactly that this moment in my hand as I release the seven-incher that snatched my dry fly offering moments earlier.
I landed the dry fly with a perfect cast at the upper reaches of a calm pool; it hadn’t even begun to drift before was inhaled.
The trout put a decent bend in the fly rod as it raced the length of the pool back and forth several times before finally drifting into shore.
That action that was repeated numerous during the morning, until the sun was high overhead at noon.
I landed some, but probably just as many shook free to be a bit wiser on another day. The last one of the outing, a good-sized one of probably nine inches, struck hard, then dove just as quickly into some stream bottom roots and broke free.
Oh well, it didn’t make any difference as luck had been on my side and I was happy at the day’s fortunes.
Not only was the fishing good, but the drive to this distant location took me over some dirt roads me through some of the most beautiful country I’ve ever seen.
The road twisted around the hill side from one hollow to the next beneath a canopy that was just beginning to green up. I crossed several other small streams that were flowing low and clear on the way in and out from my secluded destination that I won’t name.
By now I’m sure you are thinking maybe you would like to give it a try, but just remember this type of trip is not for everyone.
If you are up for the challenge, the rewards are great. Believe me, you will see forests from a different perspective, streams with crystal clear waters, and encounter wildlife not often seen.
And the native brookies, the beautiful, bejeweled fish, will surely leave an impression on you that you won’t soon forget.