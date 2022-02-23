Yep. By the time you are reading this, trout stocking on Pennsylvania streams will soon begin. With this year’s opener on April 2, two weeks earlier than in past years, it means there may still be snow and ice on the stream banks. But that isn’t about to stop the great white fleet and the line of vehicles that tag along behind from participating in the annual ritual.
Regardless of the weather, they will be out there clad in a warm jacket, hat and gloves while donning chest waders. They’ll be carrying numerous buckets loaded with trout down snowy banks to be released into the cold, clear water below. Then they will coax them away from the stream’s edge into the center of the stream.
They’ll stock rainbow trout and brown trout, along with a few golden rainbows of various sizes with some big enough to provide a decent wall hanger for a lucky angler. The excitement becomes even more memorable if you happened to have stocked that fish before season, then return on opening day and catch it. So it’s understandable when people return year after year to stock fish as the experience is definitely contagious.
It starts a bit earlier this year to get the preseason part of the 3.2 million trout stocked into streams and lakes state wide. If you’re looking to participate in stocking, you can access the stocking schedule details online at fishandboat.com and the FishBoatPA mobile app.
The fish commission voted in October to return to a single, statewide opening day for 2022 on the first Saturday in April. So the opener will be on April 2 while the statewide mentored youth trout day will take place a week earlier on March 26. On that date, 70% of the 70,000 older 14 to 20 inch trout will already be stocked in streams and awaiting anglers.
Of course, that will include a good percentage of those golden rainbows that draw a lot of angler attention. You need to remember that many cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups across the state will add another 1 million trout to local waterways during season.
So pull out those hip boots or waders and make sure they are good to go, dress for the occasion and get out there and partake in the preseason stocking. It’s a great outdoor adventure you’ll truly enjoy. What could be better than carrying a bucket full of squirming trout to the stream and releasing them?