With the very limited rainfall we have experienced lately, the volume of water in local streams is extremely low. That has resulted in the amount of air that bubbles into the water also decreasing and diminishing the concentration of dissolved oxygen.
That means that those trout you catch at this time probably have very little chance of survival if released back into the stream. That’s because fish quickly exhaust their oxygen reserves when being fought on a hook in warm waters.
However, during periods of low water, fisherman spot large trout congregating in deeper pools for survival and can’t resist the urge to catch them. Unless you intend to keep them, it is strongly advised that you avoid fishing them so they have the largest chance at survival.
On many mornings I’m sitting on my front porch around 11 o’clock and I observe individuals park a block from my house and walk to the stream with rod in hand. I try to make sense of their actions. Any sensible trout angler knows that you should be on the water at dawn while the water was still cool and returning home by late morning.
The trouble for many fisherman can be determining where to draw the line. When it comes to trout, when stream water temps reach into the 60s, it’s time to forget trout fishing and move on to warm water species like muskie, bass or panfish.
If you insist on going trout fishing, it would be best if you head back into some deep hollow where the canopy is dense and the small trout streams are still running cold. Enjoy the native trout fishing and avoid the larger streams where trout are hanging around cool water seeps seeking relief.
Yes, they are easy targets for the angler who doesn’t care. It’s best to reconsider as the fish are in poor condition and removing them can have a lasting impact on future populations.