The way to hunt turkeys is to rise about 5 a.m. before dawn’s first inkling, and dress yourself in camouflage from head to toe, including hat, gloves, face mask and hunting boots. Then maybe you even slip on a pair of those preppy sunglasses with camo frames that some wear, probably more for bloodshot eyes than any other reason.
Then arm yourself with the latest custom camo shotgun that shoots 3½-inch magnum loads that patterns out to 70 yards, which is accomplished by the fact that you’re using a custom turkey choke, such as the Mojo, TSS or Final Strut.
Of course you’ve already roosted birds the night before. That’s the task of scouting, which you’ve spent the last three days doing. You’ve identified where they roost at night, know the meadows they head to, and already have spots chosen to intercept them. It’s probably either a deep cradle knoll or a broad trunked tree will conceal your whereabouts from those sharp-eyed wild turkeys.
If lucky, you may sit for only an hour before tagging a gobbler if the birds follow the scenario you’ve planned out. But generally the turkeys have different ideas and will leave you sitting for hours on end until your body becomes cramped or until all feeling has left your lower extremities.
You won’t notice it for some time because you were preoccupied calling with your selection of turkey calls, hoping one of the vocalizations from either a mouth call, box call or slate call will coax a turkey into view.
Usually after a short period of time of no response, you’ll find this to make little difference. Then you decide to make your way back to camp around 11 a.m. After several attempts, you’re finally upright, your feet tingling as blood flow returns to your lower extremities. You make a few moans and groans as the stiffness fades away and you’re underway. The half hour walk back slips by quickly as you were deep in thought about what went wrong after all the planning.
Walking into the camp yard, your buddies ask how you did. You say, “Well, I had that old gobbler sounding off steady across the meadow but the hens led him away.”
Your friends say that sounds familiar as they’ve had the exact same experience. You know that it’s just bull because you’ve heard it numerous times before so you just lay the same line on them.
Oh well. It all sounds good when telling it. Sooner or later a bird will be carrying your tag. It may take two days or maybe two weeks. It will probably have you questioning why you even hunt turkeys.
But you know that question will be answered in those few seconds when a bird steps into view. Your adrenaline surges through your veins, then the shotgun breaks the silence as the bird drops in his tracks and lays waiting for you to tag it.
Does this sound exciting? If so, the fall season began on Oct. 30 and runs for either one week or possibly two depending on which zones you hunt in. If you’ve never done it, give it a try. If you succeed, maybe you’ll take the next step up to spring gobbler hunting.
Fall turkey hunting seems enjoyable compared to the spring season as there’s no real time schedule. But remember: if you step up to the challenge there will be a lot of mornings where you’ll be up before dawn, day after day. Yes, it can be grueling, but the pay off is one you’ll never forget.