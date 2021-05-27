When discussing your morning hunting tactics, did you ever wonder about a turkey’s perspective of what his day must be like? It would probably go something like this as he heads back to his roost for the evening.
“Boy, Longbeard, did you hear that fool trying to make his way up the hollow this morning in the dark snapping twigs underfoot?”
“Yeah, Big Spur, that fool was the same one that was owl hooting last evening in an attempt to see where we were roosting for the night. I could see him standing in the road below from my perch on the hillside. Of course you know me, I just couldn’t resist messing with a hunter and giving him false hope.”
“Yeah, I figured that’s what you were up to, Longbeard, so I figured I’d remain silent and join you in the fun in the morning. Hee hee, and it was well worth every minute of it to. Right from the moment he stroked that slate call at first light and you sounded off with a raucous gobble, I believe he was so shook up he didn’t know what to do, especially since you continued sounding off while rapidly moving toward him for a short time. Then when you went silent, he finally regained his senses and tried using a few soft purrs in an attempt to get you to respond again.”
“Yeah, Big Spur, out of instinct I was almost tempted but I held off knowing that his mind was probably racing a mile a minute right along with his heart rate. Then I slipped into view on the old logging at about 70 yards from his position beneath a lone pine and circled about strutting my stuff. Even if he attempted a shot, I knew I was safe from harm.”
“Yeah, Longbeard, I was watching the whole show while making my move and slipping in from behind him. He was so intent on your every move that I slipped in within 10 yards of him. His head would align the guns sights, then rise up watching you closely. After about the fourth time, I let out the most ground-shaking gobble and watched him come unglued. He about jumped out of his skin, left him shaking and you vanishing into the woods. At which time I flushed, causing him to become even more rattled.”
“Well, now we both know he’s going to be back tomorrow morning so what you say we give him the silent treatment and let him think he messed up more than he realized? Of course he’ll probably move about calling, trying to get a response but we’ll leave him hanging until he gives up and goes quiet. Of course right when he figures it’s all over we’ll both sound off from opposite ridges and call it a morning. Then head off and spend our day with the hens while that fool tromps about and works up a sweat.”
“A few hours later, he’ll finally give up in frustration and head back to camp to tell his buddies something besides the truth. As you know a hunter doesn’t like to admit defeat. Probably he’ll say that the hens led us off, or that we hung up just out of range before wandering off in the opposite direction. Which is probably what we should be doing anyways as it’s almost sunset, and time to hit the roost.
“Well see you bright and early, Longbeard.”
“Right back at you, Big Spur.”