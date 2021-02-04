I’m sure anyone who is a hunter, trapper or angler has had or done something foolish that they would rather keep to themselves. These are simple things that you prefer no one hears about as you know you’ll become the brunt of a few jokes. It could be things that you did knowing full well the results before you did it, or as a youngster during the spur of the moment.
A few years ago, a buddy of mine and I went steelhead fishing on Twenty Mile Creek in Erie. Yes, the steelhead were stacked up pretty good in a large pool just below a two-foot drop off a rock ledge but were hanging to the opposite side of the pool.
Since he wasn’t getting a good drift standing across from them, he decided to move slightly upstream and slowly ease out unto the ledge. It worked OK as he slid his feet along for the first four feet, but then the swifter water and the slippery bottom made him loose his footing and fall into the lower pool. Luckily it was only about three feet deep but was still enough to fill his boots and give him a thorough dunking.
It was something that I laughed about but he didn’t think was too humorous as he stripped down and sat in the vehicle with the heater on to dry out. After I’d fished for awhile and returned, he admitted he knew better, but was bound and determined he was going to get those fish. It ended up being a story that would only come up if I mentioned it as he wouldn’t tell it.
Then there’s the hilarious story of the unknown bear hunter who gave many a hunter a good laugh right at daybreak a few years back. I’d just made my way around the ridge and was climbing into my stand when I heard the walkie talkie in my shirt pocket crackle to life.
Another hunter was calling his buddy, who responded and asked, “What’s up?” He answered with, “I’m heading back to camp as I’ve had an accident and have loaded my britches.”
His buddy doesn’t answer but the other hunters in the woods have heard it on their radios and are laughing and making all sorts of funny comments. The hunter was probably glad everyone only heard a voice but had no face to go with it. I’ve even been there myself on an occasion or two over the years. One that I’ll never forget was rather painful and took place back in the days of my first youthful hunting adventures.
The excitement and my determination to get that large gray squirrel that had sprinted across in front of me and up into a large hollow beech tree had my adrenaline racing. That led me to do something I would normally never do if I was thinking straight.
Knowing that the squirrel was definitely in there as he hadn’t come out the opening where the tree top had broken off, I went into action. Don’t ask me why, but I squatted down by the lower opening and pointed the shotgun barrel up inside the tree, resting it on my leg just above the knee. I then squeezed the trigger.
I don’t remember anything much after that except for the pain in my leg as I lay there holding it and thinking it was broken and how stupid I was. But 15 minutes later I was up and limping home with a horrendous bruise that remained for more than a week.
As for the squirrel, I have no idea if he escaped or died in the tree as I never saw him again.
I could go on and on with some great examples that outdoors lovers have experienced, such as being chased across a pasture by a bull while fishing and ripping out the crotch of their waders as they jump a barbed wire fence. Or there’s the ones about getting your ice cold fingers pinched in your muskrat trap and begging your brother to release it, getting your hip boots full of freezing water while beaver trapping, or getting a hook embedded in your finger while attempting to remove it from the fish while it’s thrashing about, etc.
All those great things happen to anyone who has spent any time in the outdoors. They are fun stories to share with family and friends except for the truly embarrassing ones. Hey, who knows? Maybe your kids will share those tales with their own kids someday.