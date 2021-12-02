Hunting season is in full swing here in Pennsylvania, especially in the vast wilderness of the Pennsylvania Wilds. It’s almost a guarantee that some hunters will get lost or, as they prefer to say it, turned around.
As soon as bear season began, there were five incidents around the local region where searches were taking place after dark for individuals who hadn’t returned to camp. They apparently didn’t take the time to prepare for the fact that they just might end up lost in the vastness of Pennsylvania’s remote forests.
There’s a simple way to remedy the problem that can make a difference in the outcome of whether a person survives or not, especially in the case of one lost hunter where it could have gone either way. He was last seen around 11 in the morning and wasn’t located until 9 the next morning after having trekked through the forests for at least 10 miles.
That may not seem that bad until you consider the fact that it rained throughout the night and the temperature were in the low thirties. What makes the situation even more dangerous is when hypothermia comes into play.
Don’t be the guy who says “I know the terrain well so I won’t get lost.” As all it takes is you wounding an animal, then taking up the trail in pursuit. You’ll be paying attention to the trail and little to your surroundings.
Before you know it, you’ll have traveled further than you realize and in and out of a few hollows before you look up and don’t recognize anything familiar. Then you’ll panic, tell yourself you’ll backtrack causing yourself to become more lost.
If it’s a situation you would rather not be in, here’s a simple solution. Be prepared with a few simple survival items such as proper communication and navigation devices like a GPS and phones. Cell phones will work even in remote areas if you climb to higher elevations and dial 911 while a GPS can be used to “mark your vehicle, to mark a trail, to mark where you’re at.”
That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still carry those extra necessities such as matches, water, compass, snacks or a lightweight heat retaining blanket in your pack because you never know what you may encounter out there.
While you’re thinking of it, pack a survival pack, dress prepared for any weather change and get out there and enjoy the hunting season to the fullest. It doesn’t hurt to let a family member or friend know where you’ll be hunting and what time to expect you back.