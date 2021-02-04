February begins the Tioga County gardener’s year. There is much to do while cold winds howl and snow storms limit travel.
How did last year’s garden work? Did I have healthy plants with good yield? What changes should I make? Gardeners review last year’s harvest successes and failures, and plan changes to garden design and plant selections early in the year.
Were the seeds sold out when I went to purchase them? Seeds typically arrive in local stores the first week of February. A brief survey of local stores reveals that most places expect to have seeds available for purchase by the second week in February.
If you want a popular hybrid seed or a self-pollinating heirloom seed (one that has been saved and passed down through a community for more than 50 years), you want to get your seeds now.
Did I plant too early? Seasoned gardeners in our area usually wait until after Memorial Day to plant summer vegetables like tomatoes, beans, peppers and corn.
Did I plant too late? Spring crops such as lettuce, spinach, cabbage and onions can be planted when the ground temperature reaches 45 degrees which is often in mid-April.
How much seed should I get? It depends. Most people plant too many seeds for personal use and have an abundant harvest to share with neighbors and food banks. Last year I planted two butternut squash seeds, two spaghetti squash seeds and three pie pumpkin seeds.
I pulled one weak plant of each cultivar two weeks after germination and harvested six good sized butternut squash, eight spaghetti squash and enough pumpkin for four pies and Halloween decorations.
The neighbors enjoyed squash dishes, an amazing butternut soup and delicious pumpkin pies “from scratch.”
If you need garden education, there is a free series of Penn State Extension webinars called Victory Garden Reinvented at www.extension.psu.edu.
You can also follow the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Tioga County for more educational opportunities or gardening tips at www.facebook.com/tiogamg.
So, enjoy a hot cup of your favorite beverage and visualize your 2021 garden. Make changes to your garden plan and learn new gardening tips as you await March’s warmer weather.