One of the planets I rarely bother to observe through a telescope is Venus. It seems counter-intuitive though. Venus is by far the brightest planet when viewed from Earth, has the largest apparent size and exhibits phases, much like our moon.
That all sounds pretty great — so why aren’t I excited about it dominating our evening sky this spring?
Amateur astronomers want challenges — we want to push the limits of our equipment, our eyes and our skies. We want to see the faintest deep sky objects, and make out the finest details on whatever we look at.
Venus, when viewed with the wavelengths of light that our eyes can see, simply has no features and no color. It is just a white unchanging uniform surface, caused by its atmosphere of clouds.
It does exhibit phases, but once you’ve seen a few cycles, there is nothing new to notice. Using a bigger telescope doesn’t really add much.
My lack of interest shouldn’t stop you from looking at Venus, and this spring it has a particularly good apparition. There isn’t an easier planet to find. The next clear night, go outside about 15 minutes after sunset. Look for the very bright white star-like object in the west and you’ve found it. With a good low horizon, it will remain visible for a couple of hours after sunset.
If you have a small telescope, try it on Venus in the next month or two. You may be able to see the gibbous phase, showing a small mostly illuminated disk — much like the moon a few days before full. If you look at it again in early June, it will be twice as large, and showing a quarter moon shape.
By early July it will be half-again larger and showing a crescent shape. At that time, you should easily be able to see its shape with binoculars as it continues to get larger as it closes the distance to Earth, prior to passing us in early August and entering the morning sky.
Venus does lend itself to several observing challenges. Let’s start with the hardest, if not impossible, challenge first. In the second half of July, Venus becomes large enough for people with outstanding vision to possibly discern it as more than a star-like point in the sky.
I have tried this many times, and I’ve never been successful. If you think you see it as more than a point, sketch or describe it, and compare it to what you see in binoculars.
The second challenge is seeing your shadow from Venus. You’ll need to wait until it is completely dark, which is about one and a half hours after sunset. You’ll also need to be away from any artificial lights or strong light pollution.
Find a white or other light-colored wall that faces west and stand a few feet from it. Let your eyes come close to completely adapting to the dark—which takes at least 10 minutes. Then try to discern your shadow on the wall.
My favorite challenge is seeing Venus in the daylight. This is easy with a telescope or even binoculars, and when the geometry is right, our club will observe it during daytime outreach events. The only tough part is finding it in the sky. Today’s “go-to” telescopes greatly simplify that part of the problem.
The even better part of this challenge is to see it with your unaided eye. This gets trickier. Mid to late afternoon is the best time to try this. You need to find a location where you can be shadowed from the sun, but still see Venus’ location. Use a location where you can use tall trees to both guide you to Venus’ location and to focus your eyes to infinity.
Binoculars will help you find the Venus, then adjust your position to put it right near the edge of the tree. Then look over your binoculars, focus on the tree, and see if you note Venus. Once you get it the first time, it gets much easier. I’ve tried to teach a fair number of people to do this over the years, and only about a third were successful.
Let me know if you have any success with these challenges.