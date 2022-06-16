I’m sure many of you have been in the same situation I’m in at this moment — trying to find room to fit another vintage fishing lure into one of your display cases.
You search diligently for those vintage wooden plugs at yard and estate sales. It gives you an exceptional feeling of accomplishment when you find one you don’t have, or one that’s in pristine condition in its original box.
Those unique, eye-catching lures hook us anglers much like we have our favorite lures for luring those big fish we seek from the deep dark spots in the depths where they lurk. That flash of colors before us is something that neither of us can resist that results in both fish and collector being hooked.
The big question is when did this addiction begin? You’ll probably say it began in your 40s or 50s and that it began as just a hobby.
But truthfully it more than likely started in your youth when your father took you fishing and let you try out one of the lures that he had in his tackle box. Those were the ones you eyed many times before but he wouldn’t let you use because he figured you would lose them.
That’s when your lure addiction began, the moment you made that first cast and retrieved it as your father instructed you under watchful eyes. The flash of the lure, and the feeling it gave you had you hooked for life even though you didn’t know it. Slowly over the years, you would begin filling your own tackle box with numerous lures as your fishing adventures expanded.
These adventures have fulfilled your life and now are being remembered by the lures you collect as they are your connection to the past. Of course, that lure that connects me and my father many years ago was the red/white Daredevil lure which he’d use to catch those toothy jawed pickerel.
That’s what the best part of this hobby is for me — the memories of those trips with my father. Add to that the fact that you are also making new memories with fellow collectors while trading lures and telling stories. It all happens while you’re having fun and doing your part in the preservation of vintage and collectible fishing tackle.