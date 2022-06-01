The trail club has been quite busy so far this year, and things may get even busier as the season goes on.
Early in the year we are mainly concerned with removing winter debris from the trail.
This would usually consist of many blowdowns and a whole lot of smaller debris. Along with lopping lots of limbs and repainting lots of blazes, this keeps the maintainers busy.
Then this year, when May arrived, along came our lone CASP volunteer, Abe Peachy, and the pace picked up even more. I should explain CASP once again, for those who have not been following.
It stands for Conservative Anabaptist Service Program. This group is made up of conscientious objectors, Mennonites, those who will not take up arms against their fellow man. In lieu of that service, they volunteer to do various types of projects.
From what we understand, this includes building things and trail work, etc.
We originally expected about a dozen or so volunteers.
For reasons unknown to us, that gradually dwindled to 10, then six, then three and we ended with just one.
But we are grateful for Abe showing up, and at 29, he has made significant improvements to the trail single handedly. He signed up for four weeks, so when you read this his tour will be over.
During that time, Abe has benched (leveled and widened) sections of trail in the Hammersley, along Osborne Run and on the Quarry Trail, along with removing some blowdowns and putting in some bridges.
It’s hard to imagine what could be done with a crew of up to a dozen. During this time he has camped at Ole Bull State Park, Scoval shelter, in the Hammersley and spent some time at a private residence.
Events coming up for us will include the God’s Country Marathon on Saturday, June 4. For this we will man water station #19 on Route 6, at the bottom of the west side of Denton Hill.
This is where the runners have “conquered the hill,” and we get to encourage them that it’s all downhill to Coudy.
It’s hard to imagine some running 26 miles, but there are those who run marathons of 50 miles or more, and we’ve even had a couple of trail runners who have run our 84-mile circuit.
And that was around the clock, meaning running all night, on a backwoods trail.
The following Saturday, June 11, we will again hold our monthly meeting at Lyman Run State Park.
The program begins with a meal at noon with the meeting to follow. And remember, member or not, you are always welcome at our events. We are inclusive, not exclusive.