This week I’d like to put in a plug for the Keystone Trail Association. Before you decide to turn to the obituaries, let me assure you that you won’t have a sorry moment for doing the right thing, which is to finish reading this column. It will take only a few minutes, and maybe you’ll be motivated by what you read.
You may not know what the KTA does, or if it’s worth your while to find out. If you’re a hiker and/or have a bent toward conserving the environment, the following information will definitely pique your interest.
To provide, protect, preserve and promote recreational hiking trails and hiking opportunities in Pennsylvania. That’s KTA’s mission statement. Simple, eh? Except when you find that the KTA is a volunteer-directed public service organization that is dedicated to the above mission. That means that most of the work it does is by volunteers, and they get paid nothing; zilch, nada, zip, goose egg, zero.
Why does the organization need help and how can you contribute? I’ll quote directly from kta-hike.org/our-story.html: “The Keystone Trails Association offers many opportunities for volunteers to do their part in maintaining Pennsylvania’s hiking trails, including Code Orange trail care days, Trail Care weekends and weeklong Summer Trail Crews. Our trail work program contributes 4,000 volunteer hours annually, while Keystone Trails Association member clubs contribute an additional 35,000 volunteer hours each year.”
Potential volunteers can sign up by contacting an event’s leader. Here is a schedule of trail care events:
- Aug. 12-15: Pinchot Trail, Pinchot State Forest. Leader: Jeff Mitchell, jmitchmitch@hotmail.com or 570-441-2952, Camp: Pocono Mountain, Bible Conference Camp, 191 Clifton Beach Road, Clifton
- Aug. 19-22: Allegheny Front Trail, Moshannon State Forest. Leader: Ed Lawrence, cemclaw216@gmail.com or 570-925-5285. Camp: Black Moshannon, State Park Organized Group Tenting Area
- Sept. 16-19: Donut Hole Trail, Sproul State Forest. Leader: Tony Robbins, tony.robbins.kta@excellservices.com or 570-437-0065. Camp: Sites 1, 2 and 3, Hyner Run State Park
- Oct. 21-24: Reeds Gap Spur Trail, Bald Eagle State Forest. Leader: Ed Lawrence, cemclaw216@gmail.com or 570-925-5285. Camp: Reeds Gap State Park camping area
Visit https://www.kta-hike.org/trail-care-and-trail-crew for more info on volunteering with KTA Trail Care and Trail Crew
An immediate need is for volunteers to help out at the Sept. 11 KTA Trail Challenge, a daunting 50 km and 25 km event held on challenging terrain in the lower Susquehanna River Gorge. For more info and to volunteer go to KTA-hike.org/volunteer-at-the-kta-trail-challenge.
Happy trails.