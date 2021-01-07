I heard that my friend Willie was working as a duck-hunting guide for foreign dandies. This was in partnership with Rollo, another old coot who lived even further off the beaten path than Willie.
Willie explained. “Now, Rollo’s got no phone, no computer. So, I set these Day-Glo milk cans out on that hump of dirt next to the hog pen to let him know we have a hunt booked for the weekend, and where to meet. He can see down from the clearing on the ridge road that leads to his place.”
“How do the cans tell him where to meet?” I asked.
“Well, if I just put out a single can, it means we meet down at the boat ramp near the real estate office. You know, Hickerson and Associates. They have that billboard ‘We Buy Land’.”
I just nodded.
“If I put out two, we will be leaving from the landing down there behind that cheap pizza place, near the ball fields.”
“So, one if ‘Buy Land’, two if by Cici’s? And let me guess, these clients would be British?”
“No. Used to be, but they are English now. You know, BREXIT.”
I lacked the patience to address Willie’s misconceptions regarding BREXIT. “So this system works?”
“Mostly. Been a few times when Rollo doesn’t make it up the ridge to the clearing, and then he relies on his son, Paul, to deliver the message. Paul lives about five miles beyond Rollo. There was one Friday that Paul saw the one can, in the morning on his way to work. There must have been a sudden spike in the demand for sofas, and Paul had to work a double shift. By the time Paul got home and ate supper, he had almost forgotten about the message.”
“So Paul works at the furniture plant?” I inquired.
“Yep, he’s makes sure the wooden bits are perfectly smooth.”
“Oh, a finish sander?” I asked.
“No, he’s American. He gets rids of all the burrs and splinters. He’s quite good. They all call him a sliver smith.”
I just nodded.
Willie continued, “Well, Paul had forgotten to park on Battery Hill. “
“I thought that was near Boston.”
“Not that one. You know Paul drives that old International Scout; the alternators on those things are a known weakness. Living alone, it’s a challenge for Paul to bump-start the vehicle when the battery went dead. So, he built a mound next to the barn, and he almost always parked his Scout so that it was facing down the slope. Battery Hill.”
I just nodded.
Willie continued, “Now, the Scout chose this night to have no charge, and Paul had parked it at the base of the hill. He had to take a horse to his Dad’s. It was threatening rain, so he put on his favorite cap, which he won at halftime of the basketball game for sinking that shot from outside the arc.
“Almost didn’t make it. Coming through that saddle, a buck jumped out on the right, and Paul had to zig to miss it. Then on the opposite side of the road sat a timber rattler, and Paul had to zag. It took some time to settle the horse. It was 12 o’clock when they got to Rollo’s.”
I could no longer remain silent: “This is vaguely familiar. Having seen the lone signal on the sty pile, understanding one if Buy Land, after pulling on his three-pointer hat, Paul (the sliver smith) had to veer and re-veer during a midnight ride from Battery Hill in order to spread the message the British are coming, the British are coming.”
Willie thought a second. “When you say it that way, it does sound familiar.”
I just nodded.