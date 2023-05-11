Spring is an exciting time for birders. The arrival of ducks and other waterfowl in March sets the stage for the arrival, from mid-April through June, of colorful, small song birds, the warblers, from Central and South America to their breeding grounds in Canada and parts of the U.S., including Pennsylvania.
At this time, the male warblers, dressed in their finest colorful plumage, can also frequently be heard singing as they are looking for a mate. There are 50 species of warblers. Some of these are found only in regions west of Pennsylvania. Thirty-eight travel through and sometimes remain in Pennsylvania.
Because they feed mostly on insects and larvae, you will not see these birds at your backyard feeders. If you go out into the woods and fields surrounding your homes, however, there is a good chance that you will be able to see a variety of these birds.
The large, relatively undeveloped, Canadian, sub-arctic boreal forest provides a secure breeding location. In the spring, the extended hours of daylight and warming temperatures lead to an explosion of the insect population, providing an abundant food source.
Similar conditions can be found along the way in the U.S., and some warblers choose to remain here to breed. Thirty-two warbler species breed in Pennsylvania but the distribution and density is variable. The most prevalent are yellow warbler, common yellowthroat, American redstart and ovenbird.
The Second Atlas of Breeding Birds in Pennsylvania, displays the distribution and density for each breeding species on state map diagrams at the regional and county levels.
Your chances of spotting and recognizing warblers will be enhanced if you study and familiarize yourself with them in advance. Your local library is an excellent place to start. The Dewey Decimal code for birds is 598. Go to that section and check out a field guide.
A good place on the internet is YouTube. You will find introductory and more advanced recordings of and about warblers and the audiovisual format provides an additional dimension to the study of the static photographic images and text of field guides.
One particularly good YouTube video for an overview of warbler migration is “Gulf Crossing, Story of Spring.” You can also type in any specific warbler species and find selective information and high quality audiovisual recordings of just that species.
The Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (www.allaboutbirds.org), The National Audubon Society (www.audubon.org) and The American Birding Association (www.aba.org) are all excellent online study resources. Download the free Audubon App for your phone, as well as the free apps Merlin and eBird provided by Cornell.
Bobby Brown, from Lycoming Audubon, has produced a series of short tutorial YouTube videos on specific warbler species with helpful tips on identification (www.lycobirds.com).
Warblers are small, about the size of a sparrow, and they move fast. Many prefer to forage near the tree tops but some may also be seen at eye level or even on the ground.
Since the males are also very vocal, learning to recognize their songs can also be helpful. Many of the available resources have recordings of the various species. There is also an application for your home computer and phone that is like language learning software but for birdsong. It is called Larkwire (www.larkwire.com) and combines images with vocalizations in a study and quiz format.
The free app Merlin can also assist your song recognition, by use of artificial intelligence software integrated into the app. Merlin displays on your phone the names of the birds it is “hearing.” It simultaneously records a sonogram tracing of the bird song. Your job is to see if you can locate the bird.
Once prepared, take the plunge and apply what you have learned. The best time to begin your search is from sunrise and three to four hours after. An additional time is late afternoon and early evening but morning light and activity will often be the best.
Originally from Cape May County, N.J., Bill Tyler joined the Department of Laboratory Medicine as at Geisinger in 1977 and retired in 2020. Since then he has been more free to follow his interests in birds and bird photography. He joined Seven Mountains Audubon in 2015 and is currently serving as president.