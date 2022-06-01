When you think about it, just a few weeks ago we were complaining about how long the cold weather had hung on this spring.
But now that it’s warmed up considerably, everyone is undoubtedly anxious to take advantage of the opportunity to visit their favorite outdoor locations to fish, hunt or just go hiking in the backwoods. That means it’s important to remember that snakes are enjoying the warm weather this time of year as well, including rattlesnakes.
They are about as tired of hunkering down from the drawn out cold spring as we are. With us spending more time outdoors in their terrain fishing, hunting and hiking, there’s a good possibility of an encounter with a rattlesnake.
There most often isn’t an issue if you just give them space and let them go on their way. It’s just a matter of giving them a little respect by learning about their behavior and where they prefer to live for safety purposes.
On the other hand, there are some of us who enjoy the hobby of catching rattlesnakes. Yes, I know many think catching live rattlers is crazy, and who knows? Maybe they’re right.
But they’ve probably never experienced the excitement and adrenaline rush that results from doing so. I guess you could say that it offers us outdoors type a different sort of hunting challenge while the big game seasons are closed.
Is catching rattlesnakes something you’ve given some thought? If so, then maybe rattlesnake wrangling might be an avenue for you to explore.
If you’re considering it, your best would to be to visit Sinnemahoning or Morris during June and partake in their annual rattlesnake hunt events. Both events take place the weekend of June 11 and 12 this year. The events are sponsored by the Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club and the Morris Fireman’s Association.