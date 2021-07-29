Well, it definitely has been a very strange summer, weather-wise, for the region. It seems like we’ll have a week of extremely hot dry weather which then is followed the next week with days of heavy afternoon downpours.
About the time mountain springs and local streams seem to be getting low, they turn around and are rushing streams of muddy water.
It isn’t really good conditions for trout or trout fishing either way you look at it. Summer weather tends to warm the waters of many streams and, even with rising waters from rain water, temperatures can still remain high. Of course, high water temperature means low oxygen concentrations, which is especially bad for cold water fish like trout.
So, if you’re thinking about spending a few hours on the stream in pursuit of trout, either do it during the cooler early morning or later evening hours. That’s when water temperatures are the coolest and less stress is put on the trout.
Plus, don’t handle them; just leave them in the water while releasing them so they don’t struggle, which can result in unintended mortality. That can be avoided if you leave them alone until the waters cool significantly during late fall and on into winter before fishing them again. So while we’re talking trout, don’t forget to thank the members of the Potter County Anglers Club located in Odin. They are working on several projects to enhance the hatchery, and also several stream side projects to protect those areas from erosion and to improve trout habitat on local streams.
If you see John Harmon, the hatchery caretaker, give him a thumbs up for all the effort he’s put forth to make it happen.
He spent several months and did a lot of paperwork to get the funds for the anglers club. He found these funds that were available for such projects through his contacts.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission sometimes has funds available. Tell him thanks for dealing with all the red tape that most people don’t want to deal with.