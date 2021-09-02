I learned something recently, disproving the old adage “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”
I’ve broached many subjects in my time, but never this one. It seems almost stupid to approach the subject of “how to wash dishes when camped out in the wilderness.” Turns out this is not a stupid question. Genny Fullerton, a writer for Backpacker Magazine, says so.
Genny has “seen people do atrocious things to wild rivers and lakes — like jump in with a bottle of shampoo.”
I admit that I’ve personally used hand and body soap in the creek to wash off hiking scum. I’ve since repented.
Genny tells us, “All dishwashing and body washing should be done 200 feet away from water sources. We need to keep even biodegradable soap out of rivers, streams and lakes.
“Only use soap if you need to. Usually, hot water and a scrubby sponge will do the trick. Boiling dishwater before doing dishes would be the safest method, but 99% of the time, I just get it hot enough to cut the grease. Your call.
“After scrubbing, strain dishwater through a fine mesh strainer or bandana and broadcast the wastewater. Fling it far and wide. Pack out the food remnants in your garbage bag.”
Here is the step-by-step procedure for washing camp dishes, compliments of Genny Fullerton.
- Use a camp-friendly, biodegradable soap, such as Sierra Dawn Camp Suds.
- Choose a large pot and fill it with water, or in the winter, with snow.
- Heat the water over your stove until boiling. If melting snow, add a little water from your water bottle to the bottom to prevent the pan from scorching and to help it melt faster.
- Split heated water between two pans and add a small amount of soap to one of the pans.
- Wash each dish with the rag in the soapy water and then dip it in the second pan to rinse.
- Strain food particles and carry them out in your trash bag. Scatter used water at least 200 feet away from streams or other water sources.
Now that you know the proper procedure, get yourself a hiking partner and let them do the dishes.
Happy trails.