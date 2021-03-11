As the snow is melting and the streams are running high, this would be a good time to check out this suggested hike, especially if you are a fan of waterfalls. I’m speaking of the trek to Sand Run Falls, east of Wellsboro.
By following these directions, I don’t believe you would have much trouble finding the trailhead. On Route 6 as you travel east leaving Wellsboro, and as you start into the left curve and begin the long uphill climb, on the right you’ll see a sign for Cherry Flats.
Veer onto this road, and follow it as it transitions into Whitmore Road and then Cherry Flats Road, according to the map I have. Before you get to Cherry Flats, you’ll see Miller Hill Road turning off to the south. Go south on this road until you reach Maple Hill Road, then turn left (east) and go until you come to Tokarz Road and a sharp 90-degree turn to the right (south).
In a short distance, you’ll cross Sand Run, and you’ll soon see the Sand Run trailhead on the right. From there, just follow the trail approximately three miles to the falls. The trail is somewhat rocky and rooty so take your time and enjoy.
And you are sure to enjoy the falls; they are in a deep gorge at this point, so be especially careful in this area.
The Mid-State Trail also passes through this area, so that’s another option, and a bit shorter hike I believe.
I’m not familiar with the route but I’m sure there are others who are, so ask around.
Of course the STS offers great hiking at any time of the year. If you are up for a bit longer day hike, the Hammersley Trail would be a good choice, running about 10 miles from McConnell Road to Route 144 at Cross Fork.
The first six miles or so are all downgrade or level, until Elkhorn Trail where the trail goes up and over to a long downhill to 144. In the other direction (clockwise) you’ll have the long uphill from 144 first, then down Elkhorn, followed by a long but gentle upgrade to McConnell Road.
In either case be sure to take a break at the “Pool,” located at about the halfway mark. It may be a bit chilly for a dip this time of year, but it’s quite refreshing on a hot August afternoon.
The main concern about hiking at this time of year is the condition of the back roads; you pretty much need to wait until the frost has gone out and the roads are dried, otherwise you may encounter enough mud to get yourself into trouble.
For anyone who has the desire to do a circuit hike on the STS and therefore qualify for the Circuit-Hiker Award, a series of hikes are tentatively being planned to do just that.
The hikes are usually a series of seven day-hikes, ranging from 11 to 14 miles. Even these hikes can be split into shorter sections if so desired; you would just have to coordinate with the hike leader and spot your vehicles accordingly.
When we did our circuit hike many years ago, we took 16 day hikes, ranging from a couple of miles to the 10-mile Hammersley stretch. Of course you are always welcome to do your own planning.
You can do the circuit in any timetable, in any direction; the main thing is to keep a detailed written log, preferably with some pictures, and sign at the trail registers.
Then all hikers must sign the log and send it to the STC for review.
Think spring.