Dan Brauning started his career as project coordinator of Pennsylvania’s first Atlas of Breeding Birds in Pennsylvania. He joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission as ornithologist in 1990 and retired in 2021. During this tenure, he co-authored The Birds of Pennsylvania with Gerald McWilliams in 1992, served as director of the Second Pennsylvania Breeding Bird Atlas, and co-editor of the resulting book in 2012. Brauning is a member of Lycoming Audubon Society.

