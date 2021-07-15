Seems like we are stuck in this weather pattern of high heat and humidity, then along comes a pop-up shower, which wets things thoroughly and drops the temperature somewhat. About the time when things are drying off quite well, the black clouds start forming, the wind picks up, and next thing you know we’re in for a thunder-boomer, and some real rain.
If you are trying to do things outside, it makes it pretty hard to plan your days. As for trail work, about all one can do is toss the tools into the truck and head out hoping for the best — but don’t get too far away from the truck.
If there’s any lightning flashing about, it’s not a good idea to be hanging around big trees. We do need the rain, but maybe it could hold off and rain after dark. That shouldn’t be asking too much.
Some of our maintainers do manage to get a day or part of a day in now and then. It all helps, especially now when things are growing like crazy. A limb that you don’t even remember seeing in April is now reaching out into the trail.
One thing we’ve learned is if that limb is lopped off at this time of year, it won’t be there to reach out next year. But enough others will, so it’s a never-ending chore. The same thing goes for blowdowns, deadfalls, crashes, whatever you like to call them and we’ve had enough wind events to create enough of those.
This is also the time to be mowing those stretches that lend themselves to that task — and we have plenty of those, too. The club has two trail mowers, a Swisher and a DR. The Swisher is a little older and has different features, but still does a good job.
The DR at first glance looks like a monster, but it’s actually more like a pussycat, with electric start and all. A pass out and back leaves you with a very nice hiking path, about three to four feet wide. This is appreciated by hikers, as they aren’t brushing against briars, weeds, nettles, ferns, etc.
A two-person team works well, with one going ahead and clearing any large debris and especially any stones that may be hit. They can also lop off any overhanging limbs so the operator isn’t fighting with those.
We have the mowers rigged to carry a chainsaw, fuel, tools, lunch, whatever. Once a trail has been mowed a couple of times it gets easier; the stones are gone and the limbs aren’t a problem.