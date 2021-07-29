An additional attraction at the annual Camporee in August will be the showing of the documentary of the lives of Bob and Dottie Webber.
The film, “Mountain Souls,” is the story of this couple who lived off the grid near the rim of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. It covers some of their younger days, how they built their log cabin and lived a life of solitude in the Tioga State Forest.
Bob was a forester with DCNR; I believe he had the title of forester ranger. Bob was instrumental in developing some of the hiking trails that we enjoy today, sometimes partnering with the late John Eastlake on such ones as the Black Forest and West Rim Trails. Bob even constructed the Bob Webber Trail in the canyon area.
He and John were also maintainers on some of the STS for a number of years. The film will be shown on Saturday evening, Aug. 14, after the dinner and meeting, probably around 6:30 p.m., at the amphitheater next to the main pavilion.
We are still in the process of trying to build a trail shelter, or possibly two of them this season. These projects are a little bit like “herding cats,” trying to coordinate getting the materials, waiting for the weather to cooperate and getting a crew together.
Finally the first one, which will be at Mile-78.7, south of Sunken Branch Road, is about ready to kick off, probably sometime in August.
The second one will be at Mile-17.8, at Bolich Run, if and when that plan comes together. The main obstacle for that one is a short stretch of woods road that is in pretty bad shape, usually wet and with deep ruts. It can be negotiated with 4x4 trucks but we really need to haul materials in with a trailer and that is a sort of a hang-up, literally.
First we were going to try to fill the ruts and upgrade the road somewhat; then DCNR stepped up and agreed to fix it under an E&S plan. Well they began some work on it, but that abruptly ceased when they were called away to work only on ATV trails and connecters so that ATVs could travel in Potter and Tioga counties (and maybe more counties) — just about anywhere they wanted to go — under some new initiative.
We’ll see how that goes. We’re already encountering them on some highway sections. So much for the PA Wilds.
The good news is, trail care is moving right along, with our maintainers just passing 1,000 hours. So if it’s solitude you are looking for, the STS is the place.