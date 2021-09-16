We live in the world of selfies and Instagram. Clamoring for attention, people will post almost anything for likes and comments. After the healing of the lame man, Peter and John had a post-worthy reason to say, “Hey look what we did!” Yet they did not, because they dare not. The man was not healed by them, but God alone.
“Fellow Israelites,” Peter said, “Why do you stare at us as if by our own power or godliness we had made this man walk?” (Acts 3:12)
Peter and John did not want people looking at them. They knew Jesus alone healed this once lame man. “The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of our fathers,” Peter said, “has glorified his servant Jesus (Acts 3:13a).” Peter wanted them to know that Jesus had the power to not only heal but also to save.
The very people clamoring to get a look at this lame man previously wanted to kill Jesus. They shouted at Pilate asking for a murderer to be released in his stead. They demanded that Pilate crucify him. (Luke 23:18-25) Peter said they “killed the author of life (Acts 3:15).” Jesus came to the world to heal and to save, but those he came to wanted him crucified.
Do you know all of us are responsible for Jesus’ death? He died, after all, to pay for and save us from our sin. It can be painful at first to admit our culpability in Jesus’ murder.
Have you known someone desperately in need of help who was unwilling to admit they needed it? They were a victim of their own bad decisions and unhealthy habits. They needed to address the problem, so that something better might be obtained. Yet, they were unwilling to admit their problem because the realization seemed too painful to them.
Before a person accepts Christ, they need to take an honest look at their sin problem. They need to confess their need. It is a crushing thing to come to the realization that I – I – killed God, because my sin necessitated his death. They chose a murderer over their Savior. Many choose to blind themselves to their sin rather than admit their need for forgiveness and restoration.
You need to go through the river to get to the other side. You need to experience the piercing pain of the Surgeon’s blade to find spiritual health. Until you come to that realization, you will remain stuck in the quagmire of your sin while your Savior’s hand is stretched out seeking to save you.