When I was growing up as a teenager, I never had to deal with a pandemic completely uprooting the way I live my life.
I can’t imagine how hard it has been on today’s youth, but I am always refreshed when I get the chance to talk to coaches as they tell me about how hard their players have been working to meet the guidelines that have been thrust upon them.
A lot of the changes and mandates can’t be easy to uphold, but I do think that kids today will get an opportunity to learn something many of us older folks didn’t get a chance to (and it definitely shows with the way adults are acting with the simple act of putting on a mask) and that is social responsibility.
Over the summer I traveled to Elkland to work on a story about the CV football team during OTAs, and their Head Coach Mike Schmitt said something to me that really made me think.
He talked about how this is a learning opportunity for kids to learn what social responsibility means, and before that I never really thought of it that way.
I also recently talked to Wellsboro basketball Head Coach Steve Adams and his sentiments echoed a similar message, that coaches have an opportunity to learn lifelong lessons in regards to the responsibility that needs to be upheld by each individual and control what they can control.Coaches are using these times of uncertainty to better prepare them for a world that doesn’t always hand you things, even if you deserve them. And that by doing your part in a situation can help better the chances of a positive outcome in the future.
I had a mentality in the beginning that this situation just flat-out sucked for the kids, and I felt bad for all they had been through, but in reality even the most negative of scenarios can provide the biggest learning experiences.
There are not many times where you are in situations where your actions can have real-time and real life effects on your entire community.
It also has a direct impact on the things they love, such as sports and extracurricular activities, making the stakes for working to meet these standards extremely high for the avid-competitor.
If you fail to meet the requirements handed down it’s not just a slap on the wrist or a stern-talking-to, it has real ramifications.
If you mess around and not wear your mask or social-distance, you could get your parents or family sick.
If you don’t head the athletic policies that are required to play, your team may not have a season.
Every action has an equal or greater reaction, and during the COVID-19 pandemic it gives kids a chance to learn about social responsibility and how important it is to do the right thing when no one is watching not only for yourself, but for those around you.
The sports side of things gives these kids a real consequence for not holding the needs of the community and each other to a higher standard, with the threat of losing something we all love, which is sports.
I would also like to note that the area kids have not only taken this lesson to heart, but are doing an amazing job of being resilient and doing what needs to be done this past fall sports season.
When I’m on the sideline during games, I see every player in the area following the rules and doing everything and anything asked of them during a time where they could just as well have not taken things seriously.
So I wanted to take the time to not only recognize that, but applaud them for it.
I see many full-grown adults who refuse to do so, and the people in our communities are all the worse for it.
So keep it up, and keep showing everyone that we can and should show social responsibility and also that our youth are showing us that they are taking this negative situation and turning it into a positive life lesson.