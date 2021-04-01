Without a doubt, many of you are fisherman who purchase the latest technology in rods, reels and other fishing gear. Then you go fishing and never give a thought to how gear has changed over the last century. If you haven’t thought about it, then maybe you should do a bit of research and see how much we as anglers have advanced.
You’ll realize how lucky we are once you visualize what it may have been like to spend a day stream side trout fishing with antiquated gear at a time when the creel limit was 25 trout per day. Back then, brook trout supposedly weighing as much as six pounds were abundant in some of the waters of the state.
Trout were taken at that time on one of the rods in existence that may have measured anywhere from 10 or 12 feet long up to 20 feet in length. The rods may have been made of lancewood, white bamboo or possibly split cane depending on where it originated from. Many were considered double handed rods.
It probably contained some sort of mechanism in which the line could be looped around when not in use. That was important as one’s hands were used to retrieve the line when fighting the fish until it landed.
Of course, there were some anglers who were lucky to own one of the early reels that was coming into existence. At the time, reels were small metal or wooden spools that had a one handle crank for line retrieval. These were simple, basic reels as there wasn’t any drag system at that time.
The reels were more than likely filled with line that probably was made of braided horsehair until 1884 when artificial line made of twisted silk covered with coats of oxidized linseed oil replaced it. This style of line was readily accepted as it allowed for making longer casts. It had a hook attached to one end that was looped several times and then knotted to the straight shaft of a hook, without the eye loop that we use present day.
That gear, at the time, was the best available. You would carry it as you headed off at daylight through the dense hemlock forests of Pennsylvania in the 1800s. Anglers would seek out one of their favorite spots under an opening in the overhead canopy beside a nice deep pool with an undercut bank. There you would stand for a few moments sizing up the streams drift before beginning to fish.
With a swing of your arm, the line slips through the pole’s guides and lands just short of the undercut leaving only a faint ripple on the water’s surface. Then before you even have a chance to think about that perfect cast, the poles tip jerks sharply downward in your hand catching you off guard.
You recover quickly as the rod bows hard and you set the hook. A stiff arc in the rod stays that way for the next five minutes as the fish dives deep and races back and forth across the length of the pool multiple times.
As you wait, wondering if the fish will eventually tire, there’s a watery explosion as he erupts from the depths and shoots skyward, flipping twice before landing with a large splash. Instantly you begin stripping in line only to have him race away with your reel spinning out line rapidly. It’s a sequence which you’ll repeat several more times before he tires and drifts against the bank totally exhausted.
You respond quickly by bending down and slipping him upon to a clump of grass away from the water’s edge before he gets a second surge of energy. Sure you stand and admire his size of 22 inches, and his beautiful coloration, but for you it’s more about providing food for your family. Remember, this is the 1800s and you live off what the land and water provides.