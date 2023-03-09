If you hanker for lasting relationships (who doesn’t?), and at the same time, desire to be entertained (another no brainer) there are at least two ways I know of to obtain those objectives. I don’t have a degree in psychology or philosophy, but let’s pretend, at least for the moment, I do.
I’ll relate an event from last weekend. The Asaph Trail Club held what was referred to as a Winter Retreat.
Now, right there I’d like to pause and take exception to the use of the word “winter.” My take on that is a cold, blustery, two-feet-of-snow-on-the-ground-with terperatures-hovering-in-the-teens type day. We haven’t had any of that this “winter.”
At the risk of getting too philosophical (although I do qualify as a philosopher — see above), use of the word “retreat” conjures up images of memories that are best left to lie dormant in the dark recesses of the mind. If retrieved, these past events tend to deliver the retriever into a mind state that is not healthy, such as an unsuccessful retreat from a rogue bear.
So, changing the name to something more benign could possibly save someone from mental anguish. How about “Early Spring Rendezvous”?
Oops. Psychologically, “Early Rendezvous” may very well send some not-so-stable minds into a tizzy of past illicit relationships.
Something like “Hiking Weekend” seems innocuous enough, but this gathering is about much more than hiking. It’s about getting together with old friends (most of ‘em are old, if over 60 is still considered old), playing board and card games, and, oh my, lots of good old-fashioned potluck food.
Of course, there are hikes, some short and easy; some referred to as “Denny’s Death March,” although all participants have safely returned with smiling faces.
So, we have met the proffered challenge of being entertained and established lasting relationships. Therefore, if “Winter Retreat” gets the job done, we’ll stick to it.
New members can be accepted into the Asaph Trail Club by contacting Jennie at Wild Asaph Outfitters in Wellsboro.
By the way, you may be waiting for the second way, as mentioned in the first paragraph. You’ll need to get in touch with me directly for that at rindercella@epix.net.
Happy trails.