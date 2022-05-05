Spring is well under way. You’ve probably already noticed that most trees are already budding. One of the later trees to leaf out are big, slow-growing oaks. Unfortunately, there will be some oaks that do not leaf out at all this year. The cause? Oak wilt (Cue dramatic sound effect).
Ceratocystis fagacearum, aka oak wilt, is a mysterious pathogen that emerged in Wisconsin in the 1940s and has recently shown its ugly face in Tioga County. Last year I witnessed it take a stand of trees in Morris, numerous yard trees at a property in Lawrenceville, and a growing number of red oaks at my church on Route 6 in Wellsboro.
Once established, the fungus spreads through the vascular tissue of a tree and results in the tree rapidly plugging up cells and blocking its own water supply, which is why branches appear to “wilt.” Characteristically, it starts at the top of the tree and quickly works its way through the canopy.
Though all oaks are susceptible, red oaks (which have pointy tips on the leaves rather than round tips) are by far the most vulnerable. While it might take a white oak a few years to decline, an infected red oak tree will almost completely defoliate within weeks. Sadly, it is a death sentence. Once the fungus has been established, there is very little hope for survival.
If you have an oak tree and are concerned about preserving it here are a few things to keep in mind.
Do not prune your oak trees during the warmer months. The pathogen is most active right now through the summer and spreads by sap-feeding insects. Since fresh pruning wounds are currently high in sap flow, they are like dinner plates to these small but formidable foes. If an insect has already been in contact with spores, it will undoubtedly spread those fungal spores to fresh pruning wounds.
If you need to remove an oak that succumbed to oak wilt, get rid of or bury the debris immediately. Leaving the debris available to sap feeding insects will certainly cause the fungi to spread rapidly to other oaks. Additionally (and most perniciously) it also spreads through root grafts — even from trees that have already been removed.
Some arborists recommend pruning roots with a trencher or vibratory plow prior to removing the tree to inhibit the spread. I’m not sure how effective this expensive process is but if you’re interested in spending even more money, you can also inject the tree with a preventative propiconazole based fungicide.
Having said all of this, if you see what you think may be oak wilt, don’t panic. There are a number of other issues that look similar. Anthracnose, which is a very common and fairly innocuous disease, shares a similar symptoms, though almost never fatal. Come July, gypsy moth caterpillars will wreak havoc on oaks, even completely defoliating some, but they too are rarely ultimately harmful.
If you’re still suspicious that your tree might be infected, call an ISA certified arborist to help identify and care for your tree.