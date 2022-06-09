They’re here. If you’ve been outside for the past three or four weeks, you’ve probably had the unfortunate experience of a tête-à-tête with spongy moth (formerly gypsy moth) caterpillars.
They are ubiquitous — on your clothes, in your hair and especially in your trees. They feed on over 300 kinds of trees but are particularly fond of oaks. These invasive and villainous vermin run a 10-15-year cycle and are enjoying a peak year.
Inadvertently introduced from Europe to New England in the 1869, they eventually spread their way by the billions to every nook and cranny of Pennsylvania. Known as “gypsy moth” caterpillars since their introduction, the Entomological Society of America officially renamed the tenacious tyrant early this year due to the ethnic connotations the moniker implies.
Apparently, “Spongy,” which comes from the sponge-like egg masses they leave during the winter, was chosen out of seven other potential names. Spongebob Square Pants fans everywhere are offended.
Sadly, these pugnacious pests have already devastated millions of trees and will continue to do so as they grow larger, peaking in size (up to 2.5 inches) in July, when they finally cocoon themselves and turn into innocuous moths. Unable to feed in their adult stage, they live for about a week, mate, lay eggs and die. A terribly unfortunate existence.
If your tree seems to have excessive caterpillars there are a few things you can do. The easiest method of control is to wrap backwards bands of duct tape on the trunk of your tree. As the caterpillars travel up the trunk many ultimately get stuck to the adhesive. The effectiveness is limited but helps.
There are also a number of sprays and chemical controls I’ve written about here previously. The trouble with products like Sevin, though effective, is that they not only kill the caterpillars but are indiscriminate towards beneficial insects as well.
Thankfully, while these lamentable larvae can quickly defoliate a tree, they do not generally cause permanent damage. Unlike many other pests, they only eat new leaves and most trees will bounce back with a second burst of growth in late summer.