”Whoa, whoa, whoa! Hold on there, Pilgrim. You’re about to bypass one of the best vistas around here. Stop for a while and smell the roses. I know you want to make some serious miles today, but you’re missing one of the reasons why we’re on this trail, and that’s to enjoy all that God has created for us.
I was on the West Rim Trail of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon with my buddy, doing a two-day backing trip of this 30.5-mile popular hiking path.
There is no doubt that one of the best features of the trail is the many outstanding vistas that overlook the Pine Creek gorge a thousand feet below. My friend was about to whizz past the Blackwell Vista. This overlook provides a southern view of the small town of Blackwell and the mountains (including Gillespie Point, the Matterhorn of Pennsylvania) and valleys formed by Pine Creek and Babb’s Creek.
There is good reason to refer to the Pine Creek Gorge as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania. Its interesting features annually attract hundreds of hikers from around the country, nay, around the world.
Vistas are not the only draw to those who desire solitude and experiencing what this trail has to offer. There are stands of hardwoods, evergreens, laurel (oh, the beauty of laurel in June), beaver dams and challenging topography.
Side trails that depart from the main trail offer the hiker options. Connections are made to the long distance Mid State Trail (529 km), the Bohen Run Trail with its stunning waterfall, the Long Branch Trail connecting then with the Black Forest Trail, and many others. Pick up a trail guide at Wild Asaph Outfitters or get one on-line.
There are many small tributaries to Pine Creek that enhance your hiking experience, especially if you are packing a collapsible fishing rod.
These little streams are loaded with native brook trout. They are fun to catch and an occasional 7-incher just might make it to your luncheon fare. Delicious when roasted like a marshmallow on a stick over an open fire.
Now’s the time to do it, while you’re thinking about it. Call your hiking friends and make your plans. Don’t delay. Life’s short. Time’s awastin’.
Happy trails.