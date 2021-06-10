The critter widely known as woodchucks is the varmint that wrought devastation on farmer’s fields back during the 1970s and ‘80s. The holes they dug out for their dens would wreak havoc with farm equipment and cause injures for livestock.
So farmers were happy if you would rid their fields of them, even without having received permission to hunt, unlike nowadays.
Those were my prime hunting years and, like any youngster, I was looking to hone my hunting skills and this gave me the perfect opportunity to do so during the summer months.
I’d slip along the field’s edge just inside the wood line like a camouflaged sniper undetected. Well at least I did after I’d learned that they have exceptional eyesight which gave them an opportunity to slip into their burrows before I could get into range when in the open. It gave them a few extra days to live before I developed a deadly technique.
It was one in which my dad had a hand. When he was considering buying me my first deer rifle, he also gave some thought as to what else I would be using it for, namely woodchucks, as it was the animal that I got the first hunting experience on.
Of course he purchased me a .222 Remington, the same caliber that he’d used for hunting all his life for taking deer, turkey and, of course, woodchucks. He had it topped off with a 3x9 powered scope so I’d have a long-range advantage on my intended target.
I’m sure his ulterior motive was to sit back and let me bring the woodchucks home. My hunting came with a couple of stipulations such as to only take head shots, and only harvest younger woodchucks if possible as the older ones were tough meat wise.
My father definitely enjoyed eating them, especially when barbecued. I agreed with him as I surely ate my share also. Nowadays, I see where many cook the meat in a crockpot, much like pulled pork, and cover it in barbecue sauce and eat it served on a bun.
Well, guess I need to sign off and head afield in search of dinner as my taste buds are savoring a handsome serving of true backwoods food. Of course, today won’t be anything like back in the day when I was the woodchucks nemesis.
Back then I hunted them every moment I could spare; now it’s just when I get a taste for something different. Well time to go as a head just popped up along the fence row.