Here’s an adventure that’s of interest to hikers: backpacking in the wintertime in our northern latitudes.
Perhaps the interest is limited to reading about it rather than experiencing it, but why deprive yourself of the pleasures of camping out when you can, with proper preparations, continue year round.
I’ll not bore you with a listing of equipment needed to set up your camp in the snow on a 10º night in the climes of northern Pennsylvania, but I will relate my own personal experience in doing so.
It seems appropriate to reminisce as I gaze out my office window on this Dec. 14 day at a couple inches of new fallen snow. From our hilltop view I can soak in the black and white beauty that’s created by the white stuff. But, unlike our winter backpacking experience a few winters ago, the snow will soon melt because it’s already up to 35º.
It was a typical February day, with a clear blue sky and six inches of new snow that was destined to stick around for a few weeks because of consistent below freezing temperatures. Accompanied by two new friends, Patrick Solerno and Wayne Whatzhisname, our overnight adventure launched on the Black Forest Trail near the village of Slate Run.
Beginning at 751 foot elevation on that cold morning we hiked an icy footpath, climbing the mountain that juts up into the Algerine Wild Area of Tiadaghton State Forest. At mile 3.5, elevation 2002 feet, we exited the BFT, turning right onto the short (1.75 mile) level Algerine Trail, skirting private fenced hunting land and winding through the Algerine Swamp land.
By now, after 5.25 miles, we had acquired our hiking legs and were making pretty good time, despite the snow and ice and our heavy backpacks. We still had a few miles to go to a spot I had chosen as our camping site on Tumbling Run Trail.
Navigating with the use of our State Forest maps we crossed rarely travelled Gamble Run Road onto Bushkirk Trail. This area had been recently clear cut which made it difficult to find and follow the path. Most of the blazed trees had been cut and some of the remaining blazes were hidden by snow plastered on the bark The maps were a great help.
A couple of level miles later we made a right angle turn onto Tumbling Run Trail. A small stream by the same name encouraged me to plan our campsite in that area. I always want to camp by a water source so I won’t need to pack a large volume of heavy water.
Our site was near the source of the stream and close to the top of the mountain. This, too, was important because the tops of the hills are warmer (loose use of the word) than the valleys (cold air sinks; warm air rises).
As we set up our tents, I anticipated that the snow under the tent floor would make for a nice soft, comfortable, flat space to place my sleeping pad. This was an incorrect assumption. Snow packs into unmovable clumps and is cold. The best bet is to clear the snow down to the ground and level the ground of sticks and humps. The ground is much warmer than snow and is actually insulated by the snow.
Patrick did not pack a tent. He slept (fitfully, I might add) with a bag that was designed to be a complete cover. (Might work well in warm weather without rain).
The following day was still cold, but not uncomfortably so, our bodies kept warm by the hiking effort. We had to be conscious of sweating because that can quickly turn into hypothermia.
The first couple of miles were all downhill, to Cedar Run Road. Crossing this “No Winter Maintenance” gravel road, we climbed a steep bank onto Long Branch Trail.
This steep gradient path follows a beautiful native trout stream, resplendent with huge boulders left behind by a retreating glacier. I highly recommend this trail as a three-mile day-hike from West Rim Road to Cedar Run Road, or vice-versa, which is the harder way.
As we travelled up the difficult, steep trail, I became very tired and made several stops to rest. Patrick, the good friend he is, (and 40 years my junior) volunteered to carry my pack. I declined, of course, realizing that he would be carrying two backpacks.
Not to be denied, he grabbed my pack, which I had donned, and took off up the trail with the message, “Catch me at the vehicle.” We still had about four miles to go. Sure enough, he made it long before Wayne and I. That’s what I call a mighty good friend.
I might add that he got off our intended route and added more than a mile to our hike. We were able to follow his footprints in the snow.
Venture out when you can. It’s fun.
Happy trails.