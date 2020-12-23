Last week we addressed the subject of backpacking in winter. Continuing that theme, let’s look at some of the finer points, especially in light of the recent snowstorm and winter temperatures.
Staying warm does require extra calories when hiking in the winter. Jennifer Pharr Davis, thru-hiker, author and speaker, says, “Food is no casual affair in winter hiking — you need 500-plus extra calories an hour to stay warm.”
That adds up to 5,000 to 6,000 calories per day, which is as much as 50% more than you need during the three other seasons of backpacking.
Jennifer is no slouch when it comes to experience on the trail. We would do well to pay attention to her advice.
I’ve read one of her books, “Becoming Odyssa.”
It’s about her experiences on thru hiking the Appalachian Trail. She has authored several other books, two of which I have full intentions of reading: “46 Days: Keeping Up With Jennifer Pharr Davis on the Appalachian Trail” and “Families on Foot.”
This last one is a guide for families to help motivate children to enjoy hiking and walking in nature and to cultivate a love and enthusiasm for the outdoors.
The “46 Days” book follows her on her speed hiking the 2,200-mile AT in just 46 days, a rate of just under 48 miles per day (that’s 1.83 marathons per day, every day for a month and a half).
One of the best things about winter backpacking trips is the food. You can eat just about anything and never feel guilty about it, including some sports bars which pack more than 600 calories each.
Eating this much food in a day takes a certain amount of discipline. The food that you bring has to be something you really enjoy eating, because wintertime travel requires that you consume lots of fuel to keep going and stay warm.
Some foods that you want to avoid when backpacking in winter are those that require a long time to cook or a lot of water to rehydrate. Because of shorter daylight days, time especially is in short supply in the winter, and, additionally, you can get chilled if you have to wait a significant time for your meal to cook.
There are also certain foods like Snickers candy bars that should be avoided in winter because they become too hard to eat safely, unless you carry them in pockets next to your warm body to keep them soft.
On the flip side, you can bring along foods that would otherwise be unsafe to pack during warm weather, like pre-cooked meats, because the outdoor winter temperatures will preserve them.
Camping out overnight takes preplanning; camping out in the cold wintertime takes serious preplanning. Don’t be caught short. Do the pre-work.
We’ll discuss winter equipment and clothing later.
Happy trails.