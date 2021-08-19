As I’ve aged I’ve become more experienced as a hunter, and one specific trait seems to become more important to success than any other: patience.
Like many a young hunter, I’ve missed many an opportunity while hunting due to lack of patience and the desire to rapidly accomplish something. However, now that I’m a senior hunter there have been several events where I have been successful now that I have slowed down. These events have proven to be some of the best hunting of my entire hunting career.
I’ve had days afield of quality hunting where I’ve harvested the best animals ever, solo hunts where it’s just been me and the animal in a one-on-one situation. I’ve enjoyed hunts where everything seems to move in slow motion as I still hunt. I cover very little territory in a days hunt, but I now do it in the animal’s core area.
It all came about in my mid-50s when time became more available and many of life’s obligations became reduced. I was able to slip away and spend more time hunting whenever I wanted. That resulted in me being able to devote all my attention to detail which must be exercised at every step of the way to be successful on trophy animals.
But even with time and attention to detail. you still need patience. That instant gratification doesn’t always happen for many a young hunter who seeks it. Even now that I’ve slowed down and try to cover all the bases, success still may not come until the fifth day of the season, or maybe not until the last day.
Remember deer season is long, especially if you take advantage of the archery, regular and late season muzzleloader hunts. So get out there and locate a few hit list bucks that you would be happy to place a tag on.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors, but don’t just shoot a lesser buck as season wears on. Those hard won trophies only come if you persevere and have patience. Believe me, it can happen at anytime, probably most when you least expect it.