Well, it’s finally June and most outdoorsmen are have already spent a month trout fishing and arisen on many an early morning in pursuit of spring gobblers. You’ve endured the chill of the cooler mornings, and now are stripping down midday as the afternoon warms rapidly.
The question arises as to what to do during those afternoon hours. Well guess what? Lo and behold, I have an answer to that question. It’s just a matter of thinking back to your days of youth as to where you gained your first hunting experience. If you said woodchuck hunting, you nailed it.
Yep, that ground-dwelling critter offers you the opportunity to hone your hunting skills when most other hunting seasons are closed. It’s something that many of us have been doing since we were youngsters and still look forward to each year as the weather warms. Over the years, it has become more high tech and offers you the option of developing your own style of pursuing them.
The days of our youth, when we walked field edges with a .22 or a .222 caliber rifle with open sights, are a thing of the past. Nowadays the hunter is more of a sniper who totes a heavy barrel varmint rifle that sits on a bipod with a high-powered scope for long range shooting. He’ll carry a pocketful of ammo, snacks and water to his position in the shade of the tree where he sits and watches for a woodchuck to appear. Good hunting is found especially during midday hours when the sun is high overhead.
If you’re the type who prefers to be on the move, you can always walk the field’s edge while carrying a lightweight rifle topped off with a 3-9x scope. Just remember that woodchucks have keen eyesight so you need to be ready for a quick shot. Hopefully you’re a good snapshot, presuming the range is moderate.
There’s always the chance you may have to stalk some chucks that have become wise to your habits later in the season. You’ll need to go into stealth mode and creep along a few steps at a time in the shadows of the wood’s line. Your preference will be a lane road used for farm access if available or the alternative being big game trails which are quiet and will keep you out of sight.
With that said, it’s time to get out there and hone your shooting skills, help a farmer keep a few animals from getting injured and maybe even tote a few young tender chucks home for a tasty barbecue.