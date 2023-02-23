The stuff I’m walking on sure isn’t the white stuff I’m used to at this time of year. Nope, it’s brown grass, that’s brittle and crunchy from the light frost that is slowly melting as the sun rises. I take notice as its noisy underfoot as I hike across a field.
Another noise draws my attention away to the tree tops a short distance away along the hillside. It’s a small flock of crows perched among the branches. From all the cawing they are making, I’m almost positive they have found a winter-killed carcass to scavenge on. Since it’s just ahead along the trail I’ll just wander closer and check it out.
As I close in on the crows’ breakfast find, I notice several sets of coyote and fox tracks frozen in the log road mud from the warming and freezing trends of the previous days. There are also numerous other small animal tracks that are indistinguishable. The trees are a dull gray color, while the understory is a mixture of light and dark browns with a few green ferns to brighten it slightly.
Before the crows notice my approach, the guardians of the forest sound the alarm that ad intruder is near. Several bluejays call out and the crows come to attention to see who is encroaching on their find. The black crows know I am close but wait till the last moment before leaving their winter buffet. Even then, they only take flight and perch a short distance away
Examining the deer carcass, I notice it’s a doe but have no way of knowing whether it’s a roadkill or maybe it succumbed to a coyote attack. Regardless of the cause, nothing goes to waste in nature. Nature has a way of taking care of its own. Many animals will feed on the flesh while others derive nutrition from gnawing on the bones.
I get the signal to move on as the crows start circling overhead and the wing beats get louder as they get more brazen. They are flapping and floating about wildly as I make way down the trail. As I look back, some have already landed and are grabbing a bite while the sentinel guard watches my exit. He sits in a maple tree and cocks his head while cawing softly until I’m out of sight.
The sun on my back feels warm, but the breeze coming across my neck is still plenty crisp. It doesn’t slow the small forest critters’ spring fever one bit. As I mosey along, squirrels and rabbits scamper about looking for some tasty morsels to carry them through the as yet still cold nights.
But a sure sign winter is receding is all the birds that are darting about the forest. They really don’t take much notice as I make my way past on the trail. They couldn’t care less as they flit about the overhead vines, grab a morsel and dart off to a branch to perch.
Sure, we will have a few more scattered snowflakes along with cold days but the worst is past. It being February, the days are getting longer and the sun is getting higher in the sky. We are on the downhill side of winter now, one of the mildest we’ve had in several years.
Now that the weather has warmed up, step out and enjoy a warm breeze blowing across your face. It will be refreshing and will invigorate you to get out and about and listen to the chickadees as they call “fee bee” among the branches.
Early morning hiking is probably the best option now with all freezing and thawing taking place. By midday, the trails begin to turn to mud which makes walking a challenge as it clings to your boot soles and tires your legs quickly.