Well, it’s that time of year again — time for Christmas shopping. You may be a little concerned about inflated prices and the “supply-chain” problems, but take heart, there are a few things that haven’t changed any in price or supply.
A couple of items that the trail club has to offer come to mind. For any of those on your gift list who are outdoors minded, the club has a choice of guide books and maps.
One guide is written by Chuck Dillon, of Pine Creek Outfitters, the other by Ben Cramer, of Penn State. They both have not only complete descriptions of the STS, but also some history, geography, flora and fauna, and weather info. And even if they are not real outdoors-minded, they might be with a guide book and maps in hand.
Your friend or family member is not likely to get lost along the STS; they would have to try real hard to do that. Of course, you already know that walking/hiking is one of the best exercises one can do. So why not give something that is healthy and long lasting, and not be worried about the inflation and supply chain? These guides are $15 each, delivered.
Maybe even better, how about a membership in the Susquehannock Trail Club? This is another gift which lasts all year, and is something that most anyone on your list would enjoy. You don’t even have to be a hiker to participate — and no, you don’t have to operate a chainsaw — although it would be great if you did.
Our saw operators are almost elevated to hero status. With 84 miles of trail through a mostly wooded area, it seems there are trees falling frequently.
What you will get for your $10 ($20 for family) are four nice newsletters each year, a chance to vote for club officers, free camping for the yearly weekend Camporee (in recent years at Ole Bull State Park), and a chance to meet some great people.
The club normally has a monthly dinner-meeting, which consists of a dish-to-pass dinner followed by the business meeting. These meetings are suspended again this winter due to the COVID threat, and the fact that they are held indoors. When the weather cooperates in the spring, or the virus threat is diminished, the meetings will resume outside.
But member or not you are always welcome at the meetings and most other club functions.
For more info on the guides and/or memberships, call our club secretary, Lois Morey, at 814-435-8270, or email me.
By all means, to protect yourself and your family, install at least a few smoke detectors, and especially a CO detector. Smoke detectors will wake you in time to escape. CO, which is odorless, might possibly put you to sleep forever.
And your local fire and ambulance crews need your help; you might consider a gift to them.