Care to take your young son/daughter or grandchild on a backpacking trip? Perhaps you may think they’re a bit too young to shoulder the rigors of climbing mountains and hiking 20-mile days. Well, meet Christian “Buddy Backpacker” Thomas.
At the ripe old age of five, Buddy completed his thru-hike of the 2,190 mile Appalachian Trail. Supported by his mother, who followed him in the family car, he and his step-father began their trek shortly after Buddy turned five. At the time, 2014, he was the youngest hiker to complete the feat. Since then, 18-month-old Ellie Quirin, with her parents carrying her when needed, claimed the “youngest hiker” honor.
Buddy, however, did not stop there. As of last November, only about 440 people have completed the Triple Crown of hiking. Buddy Backpacker is one of them. And he’s the youngest hiker to have done it.
The Triple Crown of Hiking informally refers to the three major U.S. long-distance hiking trails. Here’s a brief description of the three:
- Pacific Crest Trail – 2,654 miles between Mexico and Canada following the highest portion of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Range and traversing Washington, Oregon and California.
- Appalachian Trail – 2,193 miles (3,529 km), between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine and traversing North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.
- Continental Divide Trail – 3,100 miles, between Mexico and Canada following the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountains and traversing Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.
That’s almost 8,000 miles of hiking. It’s quite an accomplishment for anyone, especially for Buddy who completed the Triple Crown before finishing fourth grade.
I’m not suggesting you prematurely introduce your youngsters to this kind of long-distance backpacking, but getting them started early on local trails will positively impact them to pursue healthy activities.
Happy trails.