How old is too old to be an active hiker?
If you are a “senior” (you are free to define “senior”), we know that maintaining physical health through staying active is extremely important. Hiking is one way to do that.
Experts tell us that as we age, hiking can reduce some health risks like heart and respiratory diseases, varicose veins, gastro intestinal reflex disease and problems relating to overweight.
Hiking improves circulation and builds muscle and bone strength, an important issue with older people because it reduces the propensity to fall.
We know the undeniable physical benefits hiking provides for the senior, but there is also a very positive mental benefit. Many older folks struggle with depression and loneliness.
Studies show that seniors who spend time outdoors have more energy, reduced stress and improved mood.
Spending time on some popular hiking trails also presents the opportunity to meet new people and find friends with similar interests.
Of course, older individuals face the possibility of injury if a hike is too strenuous. Hiking can be very low-impact by choosing the easy trail.
Talk with your doctor before embarking on a hiking regimen. If you get the OK, prepare yourself properly by being hydrated and fueled before (and during) your hike.
Know your limits. Don’t push yourself too hard.
To quote a Vapur professional, “The benefits of hiking go far beyond a normal exercise routine. Take advantage of those benefits, and enjoy every step into your golden years.”
Happy trails.