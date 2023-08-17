On Aug. 8, Mary Ann Rigas, M.D., a pediatrician at UPMC Cole, led a group of four youth ages 8-10 in a hands-on distribution of organically-grown produce at Alliance Food Pantry, known locally as “God’s Pantry,” in Coudersport. The youth also made pantry customers berry parfaits with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, yogurt and granola. This activity was the second event at the Food Pantry hosted by Dr. Rigas this summer.
On July 18, Dr. Rigas led a group of seven youth ages 7-14 who distributed salad turnips, spinach, kale, lettuce, snap peas and snow peas. They also prepared “ants on a log” with celery, cream cheese, peanut butter, raisins, blueberries and grapes to share with pantry customers.
Gardeners with plots at the Potter County Community Garden in Coudersport and Blue Marble Farm in Genesee donated the produce for these activities which were among other “summer camp” programs offered by the UPMC Cole Wellness Centers this year. Additional camps included yoga fun, summer Olympics, farm to table, local parks and food fun.
Keri Powell, coordinator at the Alliance Food Pantry, praised the annual events and noted that both youth and pantry customers were excited about the interaction and unity cultivated by communal gardening.
The Food Pantry is a ministry of the Coudersport Alliance Church. It is one of 2,700 local partner agencies of Feeding Pennsylvania, a statewide association of nine Feeding America affiliated food banks, including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the largest provider of charitable food in the state. Partner agencies span across all 67 counties and serve nearly 2 million people annually.
Potter County residents in need of food assistance may visit the Food Pantry once per month every Tuesday and Thursday. For eligibility requirements and other services, contact the Food Pantry at 814-274-8661or email alliancefoodpantry@gmail.com.
The Food Pantry is one of several beneficiaries of the Potter County Community Garden, whose primary mission is to offer solutions to food insecurity. PCCG gardeners also donate surplus to a communal shed located just outside the garden at 7 Water St., Coudersport as well as to other charities.
PCCG gardeners, including Dr. Rigas, use raised garden beds to plant, grow and harvest their own produce without the use of pesticides. The PCCG is a collaborative effort of the Potter County Commissioners, Penn State Cooperative Extension, Potter County Conservation District and UPMC Health Plan.
Participation is free to all community members and Penn State Master Gardeners provide support to new gardeners through educational workshops, supplies, and consultation. To inquire about the PCCG call 814-274-8540 ext. 100 or send an email to pccg2022@gmail.com.