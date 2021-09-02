FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Wellsboro First Friday — Events begin at 4 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. in Wellsboro’s business district with live music, special sales and other activities. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
Free Outdoor Concert — Marc Berger and Ride will begin performing around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
National Public Lands Clean-Up Day — Starts 8 a.m. Meet at the pavilion closest to the boat launch in the South Shore Recreation Area along State Route 49, five miles west of Lawrenceville. FMI: friendsofthclakes@gmail.com
Morris Old Home Days — Activities at the Morris Fire Department grounds at the junction of Routes 287 and 414. Flea market, tractor pull, live music, concessions, more. FMI: Morris Fire Dept Sta. 15 on Facebook
Cowanesque Lake Cleanup — Depending on lake conditions, cleanup starts at 8 a.m. as originally planned, become a cleanup on land only or may be nixed all together. FMI: Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake Facebook page or friendsofthclakes@gmail.com
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, the Canyon Pilots Association will host this event at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport west of Wellsboro. Suggested donation: $10/adults, $5/children age 3-8, free/children under 2. FMI: av8slow@gmail.com
Morris Old Home Days — See Sept. 4 listing for details
MONDAY, SEPT. 6 LABOR DAY
Morris Old Home Days — See Sept. 4 listing for details. Parade 10 a.m. today.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Troy Community Theater — Auditions for “Moms Murder Club” are Sept. 8 and 9 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at The Studio of Troy, 795 Canton St. Roles available for three men and 8 women. FMI: 570-529-0620
Wednesday Morning Musicales — The Three Ds (Daria Guelig, Dave Driskell and Dave Milano) perform at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Masks encouraged.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production are at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No tickets will be sold at the door. Order in advance at hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079.
“The Sound of Music” — The Arcadia Theatre in Wellsboro presents this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Arcadia Theatre’s 100th birthday celebration. Tickets: At the door or www.arcadiawellsboro.com
Lever Action Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Free Outdoor Concert — Gabe Stillman will begin performing around 6:15 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors. FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Rummage and bake sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton. $1 bag for clothes. Lunch available.
Tioga County Historical Society Annual Meeting — 2 p.m. at the Mansfield History Center at 61 North Main Street. There will not be a dinner this year. FMI: tiogachs@gmail.com or 570-724-6116
Day of Bluegrass Festival — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Grovedale Winery at 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Live music, food, craft vendors, adult beverages. Reserve a camping spot by calling 570-746-1400. FMI: gwccbluegrass@gmail.com or 570-746-4922
Roast Beef Dinner — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14, Gillett. The menu includes potatoes, vegetables, gravy, baked beans and coleslaw. Pies for dessert. Donation: $12. Eat in or carry out. FMI: 570-637-2222
Fireside Collective Concert — Bluegrass band performs 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com
“The Sound of Music” — See Sept. 10 listing for details.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — See Sept. 10 listing for details.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Rise Up Against Hunger — 2 p.m. in the Roseville United Methodist Church gym area. Plan to come and help pack meals. Money donations are accepted.
5-Stand Sporting Clays — Sign-ups 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.orgFireside Collective Concert — See Sept. 11 listing for details.
“The Sound of Music” — See Sept. 10 listing for details.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — See Sept. 10 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m.
COMING SOON
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals Sept.14. Meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays through May 2022 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the the Warehouse Theatre on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
Yoga & Art — Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on library’s Facebook page and at the library.
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Sept. 17, Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No tickets will be sold at the door. Order in advance at hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079.
Fall Fest — Sept. 18 in Elkland. Chicken barbecue, games, activities.
Author Series — Sept. 18 at 11 a.m., Patrick Thomas, award-winning author of the beloved Murphy’s Lore series and the darkly hilarious Dear Cthulhu advice empire and the creator of the Agents of the Abyss series, will present his Young Adult and children’s series at the Knoxville Public Library
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 22-26, in the Gmeiner Art Center, next to the library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Hours: 12-6 p.m. Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23-25, 12-4 p.m. Sept. 26. Thousands of books, all categories and topics. Volunteers needed for set-up on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21.
Rep. Clint Owlett’s Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. Focus: “All About Elk” featuring PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. RSVP required at www.RepOwlett.com or 570-724-1390
Knoxville Library Centennial Celebration — Activities continue with the Roaring Twenties on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.. Come in flapper or gangster costume. More info to follow.
Fall Fling Community Picnic — Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Roseville Community Center. Free.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Oct. 14 and Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Sept. 15 and 29 next dates) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Art Exhibit — Chad Andrews of Montoursville exhibit, “About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” is on display Aug. 11-Sept. 24 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Books on the Porch — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts. Many titles for adults and children. All books have been in storage since 2019.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring your own lunch.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-662-2130
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
