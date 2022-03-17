Q: Is everything related to the spine? How?
A: To answer this question, you must first consider that the spin houses the spinal cord. The spinal cord connects to spinal nerves which exit the spine. These nerves branch out to smaller nerves, like a tree limb branches out to become smaller branches. Eventually, every inch of the body is touched by a nerve. Because of this extensive system, the brain can communicate with the entire body and maintain the functions essential for life.
Q: What is nerve interference?
A: Nerve interference occurs when a nerve is affected by something and results in a decrease in impulses. Picture a garden hose connected to a faucet and on the other end to a sprinkler. Anywhere along the course of water flow, an obstruction can interfere with the amount of water exiting the sprinkler. With nerve interference, any structure including scar tissue, tumors, arthritis and vertebral misalignments can create an interference with the soft nerve tissue causing the flow of nerve impulses to be reduced. When this occurs, the tissue or organ that the damaged nerve are going to will malfunction, thus resulting in disease.
Q: Are there misconceptions about chiropractors?
A: Unfortunately the answer is yes. I would have to say these misconceptions are a direct result of a lack of understanding of what a chiropractor does and what chiropractic is. Chiropractic is a health science developed for the removal of vertebral subluxations (nerve interference). Although most patients seek a chiropractor for back pain, headaches and neck pain relief, the main objective is locating and correcting vertebral subluxations. Back pain is a symptom telling the body something is wrong. If a fire alarm goes off, the fireman’s objective is not to turnoff the alarm, but to find out what made the alarm go off and deal with it. To just get out of pain may result in not correcting a much more serious problem, nerve interference, which may be present with or without pain.
Q: Do chiropractors occasionally refer patients to an orthopedist?
A: If a chiropractor feels the problem is not correctable through chiropractic care they will refer to the proper professional trained to deal with the problems. Tumors, fractures and serious disc herniations are among some of the problems that would be referred to an orthopedist.
Q: Do orthopedists ever refer to a chiropractor?
Yes. Like anything else, a good doctor will seek out the best possible care for his or her patient. An orthopedist who takes the time to investigate the alternatives that will best help the patient would be likely to refer to a chiropractor.
Q: At what age should a person seek chiropractic care?
A: Within the first year of life, a spin should be checked. Often times, the very first misalignment occurs from the birth process, especially when trauma is involved, for example, forceps deliveries.
As a child develops, the spine can be affected from falls and accidents, as well as more subtle processes such as walkers, which inhibit normal spinal curve development.
As the twig is bent, so grows. the tree.
Chiropractors specially trained in chiropractic pediatrics can usually adjust a child with little or no discomfort to the child.
Pain can be a good indication that a subluxation is present but many times subluxations can be present with no physical pain.
This is dangerous because nerve interference could be causing damage and the individual is not aware until excessive damage develops.
Therefore, just like people with teeth have dentists check to see if all is well, people with spines should have them checked to see if all is well.
General information
Joseph Iaquinto, DC, practices at the Well Adjusted Chiropractic Center at 82 East Ave., Wellsboro. With 35 years in practice utilizing treatment techniques that are efficient with minimal or no discomfort, he and his staff are continually researching new protocols that can help patients with their health care goals
He is currently accepting new patients which include auto accidents, work-related injury, self pay and insurance. Typically no referral in needed.
The office spends as much time as needed to address each patient’s health concerns and create individualized treatment plans. They have a vast knowledge and wide selection of CD products. Dr. Iaquinto has studied and can help potential buyers with any questions or concerns about CBD. These products are available to everyone and you do not have to be a patient.
Other specialized services available include cold laser, custom orthotics, nutritional supplements and in office Xray.
Well Adjusted Chiropractic Care Center is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2:30-6 p.m.
For more information, phone 570-724-2255.