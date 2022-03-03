The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition have awarded 16 state and local organizations and immunization coalitions, including the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health’s Immunization Workgroup, with grants to address access to and education around vaccines, particularly the COVID-19 vaccine.
Driven by current data surrounding COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as well as anti-vaccine rhetoric circulating in communities, the PA AAP and PAIC designed the grant to address equity, engagement, access and resource barriers related to communities’ vaccine uptake, or lack thereof.
The Partnership’s work group was one of 16 organizations awarded funding up to $100,000.
Grant funds will be utilized for an array of efforts, including but not limited to facilitating direct community outreach through educational campaigns and activities, build local capacity by hiring term-limited staff to conduct communications or program-related work, generating one-on-one or small group engagement for health education and address vaccine questions and organizing pop-up or targeted immunization clinics.
Trude Haecker, MD, FAAP, president of the PA AAP said, “The PA AAP is excited to build on our strong collaboration with the PAIC, promoting safe, accessible immunization.” The PAIC Chairperson Lyn B. Robertson, DrPH, RN, MSN, establishes PA AAP’s and PAIC’s goals for the grant, “It is more important than ever to achieve high COVID-19 vaccination rates and maintain routine lifespan, influenza immunizations, and cancer preventing immunizations like HPV and Hepatitis B. As vaccine skepticism and misinformation inhibit our efforts, it remains imperative that our communities reduce transmission of COVID-19 and prevent outbreaks of all vaccine-preventable diseases. The PA AAP and PAIC are hopeful that our work with these partner organizations, now grant awardees, will yield stronger immunization rates and build community faculty around vaccine-related information.”
The grant period for year one of this initiative runs from Dec. 10, 2021 to June 30, at which time the PA AAP and PAIC will evaluate the impact of the funding on vaccine uptake and existing barriers to immunization. For more information on the grant and future grant opportunities, contact Kayla Knock, MPH, Immunization Program Manager, at kknock@paaap.org