Tioga is one of two counties in the state currently with “low” transmission rates of COVID-19, according to data from the Center for Disease Control.
The CDC determines “level of community transmission” using two figures: the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last seven days and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests, considered the “gold standard” of COVID testing, during the last seven days.
According to data on the CDC’s website, out of 67 counties in the state, only Tioga and Fulton had a “low” level of community transmission between July 26 and Aug. 1. All counties neighboring Tioga in Pennsylvania and New York, including Potter County, show a “moderate” transmission rate for the same time period.
A “low” rate is considered fewer than 10 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and a cumulative NAAT percent test positivity below 5% in the past seven days. Low rates are “achieved largely through individual prevention behaviors and the public health response to identify and isolate cases or clusters,” says the CDC’s website.
“Moderate” transmission is 10-49 cases and NAAT results of 5%-7.9% in the last seven days. The CDC says counties with moderate transmission should use individual and community prevention strategies such as masks and social distance.
As the Delta variant of COVID sweeps parts of the country, the CDC last week also altered its recommendations for wearing face masks in public. The new guidance is for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public settings where the community transmission rate is “substantial” or “high.” It’s also recommends all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The advice for those unvaccinated hasn’t changed; they’re recommended to wear masks in all indoor or outdoor public settings. See the full update at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
With moderate-level transmission, Potter County also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state – 26.6% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose as of Aug. 2. Only Potter and Fulton counties currently have a vaccination rate of below 30%.
Potter County is taking steps to increase this figure with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Coudersport Senior Center. No registration is necessary. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, with the second shot on Sept. 16. Contact Potter County Human Services for more information.
Vaccines are available at several pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics and retail stores such as Walmart in Potter and Tioga counties. To find a provider near you, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/How-Do-I-Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine.html.
Meanwhile, 37.5% of Tioga County is at least partially vaccinated; it’s one of seven counties in the state with 30%-39.9% of its total population having received at least one vaccine dose. In the remaining counties, 40% or more of the population is at least partially vaccinated.
This week, the U.S. hit President Joe Biden’s target of 70% of the country’s population vaccinated, about a month after the initial goal of July 4. As of Aug. 2, 70% of the country’s population 18 years and older received at least one dose and 60.6% are fully vaccinated. Of the country’s total population, 57.8% received at least one dose and 49.7% are fully vaccinated, accounting for 164.9 million people.
Between July 26-Aug. 1, both Tioga and Potter counties had zero reported cases of COVID-19. However, the data shows Tioga County had 1-10 new patients hospitalized due to COVID; Potter County had zero for that same week.
Tioga County also had one COVID-related death in the last week of July, according to the CDC data. It’s one of 15 counties in the state to report one death, while the rest recorded zero during that timeframe.
See all the CDC’s data at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.