“Luke, I don’t even know where to start.” This is, hands down, the most common phrase I hear in my line of work as a personal trainer.
Interestingly enough, this phrase isn’t exclusive to starting a gym routine. It applies to almost everything in our lives. If we haven’t done something before, we will likely have no clue where to begin.
So, let’s dig in. Let me help you start. Hopefully, after you’ve finished reading, you may be able to help yourself not only with fitness, but with some other things you may not have expected.
Let’s set the record straight. The most important factor is psychology. Yes, that’s right. We can plan and strategize all we want. We can set alarms and reminders; start our day with a motivational quote. It will all be for nothing if we, drum roll please, don’t identify as a fit person.
“Wait. But I’m not fit yet. How can I identify as a fit person?” I want, no I need you to think about the fittest person you know. Close your eyes and picture them. Now, imagine what they do when they wake up. What do they eat for breakfast? Do they go for a run in the morning? Are they already on their way to the gym? Are they planning their meals the rest of the day?
Do you see the line of questioning I’ve put you on here? You are imagining all of the behaviors that you perceive to be behaviors of a fit person. Let’s unpack.
Let’s say for example, that I identify as a hard-working person. In order to fulfill that order, my mind will create behaviors and thoughts that I know to be characteristic of a hard-working person. Without consciously thinking about it, I have begun my day with a strong cup of coffee. I have already started reading my work emails and getting an idea of what’s about to happen in my day. I may watch the news a bit so I feel informed and prepared.
All of my actions to this point, are a reflex, not an active thought. In order to have success in fitness, your actions must be a reflex. If an action is not a reflex, then we can talk ourselves out of performing said action.
Do you see it? Fitness fails if we haven’t made it a reflex. Exercising, drinking more water, preparing healthy meals, all these actions must be part of us. It must be ingrained and difficult to change.
Let’s put it all together so you can see a plan. First things first. Ask yourself, what type of fit person are you? Are you a bodybuilder, hell bent on building mass and chasing the pump? Are you an athlete, striving to compete with your rival? Are you the fit mom who balances work and kids with gym time and self-care?
All of these identities have behaviors attached to them. Those behaviors, in our minds, are what make that person who they are. When we identify with a certain type of person, we are making our brains form our own reflexes so that the work that needs to be done in order to be that person, is… easier!
This is the way our brain works. The reason we fail at fitness is that we don’t make it a reflex. We humans already have enough stress and work in our lives. Adding more work feels overwhelming and our brain will “help” us by taking things off of our plate.
I will add a small, basic exercise routine below, just to get you moving. But, you must begin with your identity. I can give you all the programs in the world, and it won’t make a difference until you know who you are.
So, start there folks. Tell yourself who you are. Don’t ask what you want to be. And then tell yourself every day. If you do these exact things, I promise, you will discover the person you always knew you could be.
Basic exercise routine
Air squats — 4x15
Push-ups — 4x15
Straight-leg sit-up — 4x15
Supermans — 4x15
Go for a 30-minute walk each day.
Walk up and down a flight of stairs for 30 minutes.