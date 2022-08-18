Ladies Championship:

Low Gross Winner: Donna Lauver score 173.

1st place net: Lorraine Forer - 149

2nd place net: Diane Tumminello - 152

3rd place net: Sara Jo Crum - 154

Senior Championship Flight:

Champion: Ray Wheeland - 151

2nd place: Dan Renk - 154

3rd place: Bob Wheeland - 155

Senior First Flight:

1st place: Larry Holcomb - score 165

2nd place: Jerry Manley - 169

3rd place: Terry Howard - 171

Senior Second Flight:

1st place: Ray Ostrom - score 176

2nd place: Kelvin Morgan - 187

3rd place: R.J. Powers - 191

Men’s Championship Flight:

Champion: Ralph Slyster - score 151

2nd place: Emmett Watson - 154

3rd place: Lucas Sargent - 156

Men’s First Flight:

1st place: Eric Loudenslager - score 171

2nd place: Ryan Campbell - 172

3rd place: Jay Kendall - 175

Men’s Second Flight:

1st place: Derek Wheeland - score 175

2nd place: Jacob Green - 180

3rd place: Andrew Green - 182

