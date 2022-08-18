Ladies Championship:
Low Gross Winner: Donna Lauver score 173.
1st place net: Lorraine Forer - 149
2nd place net: Diane Tumminello - 152
3rd place net: Sara Jo Crum - 154
Senior Championship Flight:
Champion: Ray Wheeland - 151
2nd place: Dan Renk - 154
3rd place: Bob Wheeland - 155
Senior First Flight:
1st place: Larry Holcomb - score 165
2nd place: Jerry Manley - 169
3rd place: Terry Howard - 171
Senior Second Flight:
1st place: Ray Ostrom - score 176
2nd place: Kelvin Morgan - 187
3rd place: R.J. Powers - 191
Men’s Championship Flight:
Champion: Ralph Slyster - score 151
2nd place: Emmett Watson - 154
3rd place: Lucas Sargent - 156
Men’s First Flight:
1st place: Eric Loudenslager - score 171
2nd place: Ryan Campbell - 172
3rd place: Jay Kendall - 175
Men’s Second Flight:
1st place: Derek Wheeland - score 175
2nd place: Jacob Green - 180
3rd place: Andrew Green - 182