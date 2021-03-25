WELLSBORO — Tourism season is near and, if it’s anything like 2020, this area will be hopping.
But some businesses and non-profits are asking how to protect themselves, employees and volunteers while the coronavirus pandemic still rages around the world.
At the March 23 meeting of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Putnam, director of Hamilton-Gibson Productions, asked if there had been any thought to having the chamber and its members “push for vaccinations” to provide protection when tourists arrive.
Kevin Thomas, chamber president, said it was a valid point and many organizations are pushing to get more vaccines for those who are at higher risk.
Thomas asked if Hamilton-Gibson would consider holding open air events like the outdoor concerts sponsored by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts.
The H-G board is currently in discussion on whether to hold events and whether or how to implement a way to vet audience members to insure everyone is safe. Open air performances, Putnam said, are challenging due to the sound and light equipment, which can be damaged by weather.
The board is mulling whether to host concert-style outdoor performance(s), which would require less technology, as well as an interactive musical show that would move to various communities.
However, there is the possibility that some of the concerns will be moot.
Terri Hepp, representing Guthrie’s Wellsboro clinic, said the state is working to open vaccination clinics to everyone by May 1 in line with federal guidelines.
Locally, UPMC and Guthrie continue to vaccinate residents, she said. Guthrie’s Sayre location is vaccinating an average of 3,000 to 4,000 people per week and have vaccinated more than 30,000 people there. The site is open to anyone.
“We expect by the end of May that we will have more vaccine than we could use,” Hepp said.
Another consideration, she said, is deciding how to manage people who do not want to get a vaccine.
Outdoor instrument park
Charlie Messina, a chamber member, announced that the Deane Center is working on developing an outdoor music park. The park will include three to six tuned, all-weather instruments that people of all ages can play. Julie Henry, chamber executive director, said the park is being developed in memory of Celia Finestone, a local resident who loved music and played the harp.
An ad hoc committee is developing plans. Members include Paul Finestone, Celia’s son; Daria Guelig, Bill Hebe, Molly Cary, Peggy Detwiller, Ross Dodson and Kevin Connelly, executive director of the Deane Center.