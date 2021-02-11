COUDERSPORT — Potter County Commissioners are encouraging those seeking appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine to be patient and persistent.
As of Monday, 315 Potter County residents have received the full two-shot dosage and 351 have been given the initial dose, according to the county’s news site, Potter County Today. Most of those are front-line healthcare providers, residents of skilled care homes, emergency responders and residents 65 and older.
Rite Aid is now providing vaccinations in Potter County, Commissioner Nancy Grupp said, and people can register for an appointment at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.
“If you’re on that site and it says there’s no vaccines available, no appointments available, go back in … be persistent. Go in several times a day, every day until you can get in there,” Grupp said during the Jan. 28 Potter County Commissioners meeting.
Some people have gotten up at 3 a.m. to schedule an appointment, she said.
Once someone is on the platform, they will have 10 minutes to make an appointment and appointments can be made for different people within the household during that time.
The county doesn’t have control, access to or creation of the vaccine, Commissioner Barry Hayman said.
“Both state and local authorities are reliant on federal purchasing and distribution of” COVID-19 related supplies, including the vaccine, he said.
They can’t control things such as vaccine distribution, but they — and everyone else — can control things such as wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Potter County’s COVID-19 cases have gone down after the holiday surge.
Also during the Jan. 28 meeting, Hayman said he has participated in a great number of meetings recently regarding food insecurity. He learned of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, or PASS. It helps to “support Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry statewide by making connections between production agriculture and the nonprofit sector responsible for getting more nutritious food into the hands of Pennsylvanians at risk of hunger,” according to its website.
PASS makes it easier for those in agriculture to donate food products that would otherwise be left to rot in the field; in turn, the farmers would be reimbursed for the costs associated with harvesting, processing, packaging and transporting these foods.
For more information on PASS, visit https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Food/food_assistance/Pages/Pennsylvania-Agricultural-Surplus-Program.aspx.
An MOU between Roulette, Shinglehouse and Genesee fire departments and the Potter County Commissioners was approved by the board. The MOU states the commissioners will provide three new repeater systems to these departments in an effort to better the radio communication between emergency services in Potter and Tioga counties. In return, the departments will provide the county space to house the hardware required for the communication systems.
The board approved a part-time secretary/clerk for the public defender’s office, an additional full-time cook for the Potter County Jail and an updated worker’s compensation panel.
Mary Freeman and Jamie Wood were both hired as children and youth county caseworkers for Potter County Human Services, effective Jan. 26.