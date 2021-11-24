The Tioga County commissioners and their advisory group, the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force, are committed to providing the residents of the county with the most up-to-date information available regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force believes that the strong, independent residents of Tioga County are capable of making their own decisions regarding their personal health and health care. Decision-making requires true, accurate and unbiased information from reliable sources.
On Nov. 8, the Texas Department of State Health Services released a report titled COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Vaccination Status. The key findings from the report include:
- Unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.
- Unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to experience COVID-19-associated death than fully vaccinated people.
- Vaccination had a strong protective effect on infections and deaths among people of all ages.
- Unvaccinated people in their 40s were 55 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated people of the same age.
- Unvaccinated people aged 75 years and older were 12 times more likely to die than their vaccinated counterparts.
The task force hope you find this information useful in making decisions regarding your health and the health of your family. As winter nears with increasing indoor activities, holiday gatherings and the expected annual flu emergence, it is time to take a few minutes and think about the best way to remain safe and healthy.
The full report from the Texas Department of State Health Services can be found here: https://dshs.texas.gov/immunize/covid19/data/Cases-and-Deaths-by-Vaccination-Status-11082021.pdf.
Regularly updated information regarding Covid-19 in Tioga County can be found on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/tiogacovidtf.