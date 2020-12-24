POTTER & TIOGA COUNTIES — Contact tracing for COVID-19 is time consuming as school districts administrators work to keep the case count down. There are a lot of moving parts, but it’s a necessary step to mitigate the spread.
Districts assist the Pennsylvania Department of Health by identifying anyone who had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on the district grounds. All of the three districts this newspaper spoke with (Southern Tioga School District, Coudersport Area School District and Wellsboro Area School District) have a similar process.
Once the district is notified of a student or employee who tested positive, they ask a series of questions, said Dr. Brenda Freeman, WASD superintendent. This includes the date of their first COVID-19 symptom or the date of the positive test, if they had no symptoms.
From that date, the district goes back 48 hours “and tracks their every move” to know who that person has been in contact with, Freeman said. A “contact” is defined as anyone who has been within six feet of that individual for more than 15 consecutive minutes (Coudersport looks at 15 minutes over a 24 hour period), regardless of masking. While the district does the legwork to identify potential contacts, the DOH actually declares the close contacts, she said.
Freeman said the contact tracing team reviews camera footage and visits the buildings and classrooms.
Like Wellsboro, Mary Hohman, a school nurse at Southern Tioga, said they’ll pull from their unique knowledge — seating charts, bus rosters, etc. — but a lot of the students are very forthcoming, which helps the process run smoothly.
Southern Tioga, unlike other school districts, started the school year with a hybrid learning schedule, where students in grades 4-12 were in the physical school buildings two non-consecutive days a week and remote learning the other days. This helps cut down on the number of contacts for any individual.
In Coudersport, Superintendent Drew Kyle said they consider the classroom seating chart and bus roster and broader contacts.
“We try to pay attention to the cafeteria and who they might have been eating with; if they have a really close friend that we know that they travel in between classes with quite a bit, then that might be a person we look at,” Kyle said.
It’s the out-of-school gatherings that are impacting attendance more than anything, Hohman said.
“The cases that we’ve had, the contacts of people who need to be taken out of school are not happening from school contacts, for the most part,” Hohman said.
The same goes for WASD. Freeman said the cases within the district were linked to community spread, not from a positive individual in the district.
Once the list of contacts is compiled, the district then reaches out to students and employees identified as contacts and asks each to isolate until a date determined by the DOH.
Contact tracing involves principals, superintendents and school nurses.
“It all depends on the involvement that the student has,” Hohman said. “We’ve had some students who tested positive that have had zero people that needed to be contacted.”
An example of this is a student develops symptoms on Sunday but was not in school on Friday due to the hybrid schedule.
Kyle said the district has become more efficient with each case, but each case still takes between 4.5 and 6.5 hours to complete.
All three officials said the communities are helping mitigate the spread by identifying symptoms and keeping students home.
“We don’t take risks with the unknown ... you can’t be too pre-cautious, you have to take it seriously and you have to stay on top of it,” Freeman said.