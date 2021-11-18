Tioga County has been riding a surge of positive COVID-19 cases since the first week of September, the longest one yet since the start of the pandemic.
James Nobles, chairman of the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force, said cases have been between 200-279 each week. As of Nov. 15, the weekly case count — which starts on Saturday — was 175, likely indicating another week in the 200-plus case range.
The COVID-19 Task Force, set up by and reporting to the county commissioners, tracks the positive cases, deaths and community spread in Tioga County as well as neighboring Bradford, Lycoming and Potter in Pennsylvania and Chemung and Steuben in New York. The reason, Nobles said, is because there is so much connectivity between counties in the region, which is often mirrored in the statistics.
In the past, surges typically went for eight to 12 weeks in a traditional bell curve, he said. This one shows no decline yet as it completes the third month. The county’s positivity rate has been above 5% for 13 weeks and more than 16% for five weeks.
“A positivity rate of 5% or below is an indicator that the spread of a disease is under control,” Nobles said. “Our rate is at 17.2% this week. That means widespread, uncontrolled community transmission.”
That high positivity rate is on pace with what the county saw last year at this same time. In December 2020, the county had 916 cases, and this November is on track to have about the same number, already marking 461 cases as of Nov. 15.
“I’m very concerned as we enter into the holiday season that it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Nobles said.
As Nobles tracks the statistics for the coronavirus, he also looks at statistics for vaccinations.
“You can’t argue with statistics. The vaccine reduces the opportunities to catch COVID-19 and the intensity with which the disease can take hold of the body,” he said.
An unvaccinated person is 13 times more likely to contract the disease and 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than a vaccinated person. Before their approval, the vaccines were tested and reviewed extensively. The technology used in developing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been studied and tested since the 1990s.
While some people may experience side effects, not everyone does; side effects are generally mild, such as a sore arm, low-grade fever, and temporary fatigue.
“By and large, any side effects are short-lived — often 12 hours or less — and that is a very small price to pay to ward off the serious health risks of the COVID-19 virus,” Nobles said.
Being infected with the COVID-19 virus can cause severe illness, chronic “long-haul” symptoms, hospitalization and even death.
The decision whether to get a vaccine or the booster for yourself or your family is one that should be the result of a conversation with your healthcare provider.
“Any questions you have about getting the vaccine should be a conversation with your healthcare provider, a medical expert who has decades of training — just like you would before you start treatment for cancer or a chronic condition like diabetes,” said Nobles. “Together, the healthcare provider and the patient can come up with a plan for how best to proceed. It should not be based on what you see on Facebook where a lot of false and misleading information spreads.”
There is sufficient vaccine and tests available in the county for anyone who wants to receive their initial dose or a booster, he said.
Masking, proper social distancing and hand washing together will continue to have an important role in battling the disease and probably for some time to come.
“Our return to normal is really predicated on getting the vaccine percentage up in our county and the surrounding counties,” Nobles said. “I don’t want people to look back with regret and remorse when it’s too late. Instead, talk with your healthcare provider now about any questions or concerns you have, continue to follow preventive measures to protect yourself and others, and get vaccinated when you’re able.”